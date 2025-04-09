Tragedy strikes Dominican Republic as roof collapse at Nightclub, Political Figures, Athletes Among Victims

A night that meant for dancing and entertainment turned into tragedy in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic early Tuesday. As per reports, a roof collapsed at a nightclub in Dominican Republic’s capital, resulting in the death of at least 98 people, and injuring more than 150.

This incident took place during a performance by renowned merengue singer Rubby Perez at the Jet Set nightclub. The concert was attended by several renowned politicians, athletes and others and this incident has also led to the death of several high-profile people.

The singer, Rubby Perez was also among those killed in the incident, said the Manager of the club. A provincial governor and former Major League Baseball pitcher Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco. As per reports, Dotel was pulled alive from the debris, however died on the way to hospital.

As per the reports, hundreds of people were inside the venue and some 400 rescuers are still searching for survivors. According to the reports, the death tolls is expected to rise further. The cause of the collapse is still under investigation, but questions are already being raised about the building’s structural integrity and the overcrowding that night.

The Emergency management director Juan Manuel Mendez shed light on the incident and said, “We are still working, searching for people in the rubble. We believe many may still be alive. That’s why the authorities and rescue teams won’t stop until we find the last person.”

This incident has left shockwaves across the island, with netizens expressing grief over the incident. They have also urged the authorities to take preventive measures against those who were involved in the review of this building. As an individual wrote, “The Dominican Republic should severely punish those involved in the review of this building! Such a project caused nearly 100 deaths, and no one who cut corners should be let off.”

“Words cannot begin to explain how broken hearted we are, my country mourns the lives of so many valuable humans amongst the death and those still yet to be rescued sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, friends, neighbors, talented former baseball players, musicians, political figures…Words simply fail to explain the magnitude of the pain we feel,” said another person.