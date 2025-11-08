St Vincent and the Grenadines to hold General Elections on November 27, 2025, as ULP and NDP vie for power

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves announced the dissolution of Parliament on October 28, 2025, marking the official start of the election process ahead of the November 27 vote.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: The citizens of the island nation are all set to head to the polls on November 27, 2025, to elect a new government. In this election, voters will get a chance to choose among 15 representatives for the House of Assembly. The Unity Labour Party (ULP), led by Dr Ralph Gonsalves is aiming to win a sixth consecutive term, while the New Democratic Party (NDP), under the leadership of Dr Godwin Friday, are eyeing to put an end to the ULP’s 20 year rule.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, who also confirmed that the current Parliament has been officially dissolved. PM Gonsalves shared this news during the “Labour Strong” rally in Richmond Hill on October 28, 2025. He explained that while the Parliament was expected to reconvene on October 29, he advised the Governor-General to dissolve the house and start the election process.

He announced to the supporters that it was time for the citizens to choose between the Unity Labour Party (ULP) and the New Democratic Party (NDP). The Prime Minister said that the Governor General accepted his advice and signed the required document to officially put an end to the Parliament.

“It is now decision time for our free and democratic people, in free and fair elections, for you to choose between the ULP and the NDP, and to choose between the comrade and the novice Dr Godwin Friday,” said the current Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

PM Gonsalves also revealed that Nomination Day will take place on November 10, 2025. The event was followed by ringing of the election bell, which marked the official start of the campaigning across the country.