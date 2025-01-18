CPL 2024 sees 32% increase in viewership, reaches historic 1.13 billion mark

The 2024 edition of Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League marked a significant milestone, achieving the 1.13 billion in combined digital and broadcast viewership. These figures marked a significant increase of 32% in comparison to the previous year.

While unveiling the figures on Thursday, the CPL T20 called it a new record for the tournament. Shedding light on reaching the billion marks for the first time, the authorities noted that these significant increase outlines the growing appeal of the CPL tournament across the world.

Improved viewership across the world

Sharing the data, the organizers noted that this remarkable increase in viewership has been fuelled by major growth across key markets such as India, Caribbean and the United States of America. They noted that CPL received wider audiences on the social media platforms, playing a crucial role in increasing viewership.

As per reports, the tournament was broadcasted around the world through premier broadcast partnerships with major nations, including, Caribbean, India, the Middle East, the UK, the USA, Canada, New Zealand, and South Africa. Along with that, the tournament was streamed live on the YouTube and Facebook pages of the CPL in all other territories.

Shedding light on the significant growth, the CEO of the Caribbean Premier League, Pete Russell called it a ‘huge moment’. He added that reaching a mark of over 1 billion has always been a long-term target for them for a number of years. He added that getting a figure of 1.13 billion shed light on the growing popularity of CPL across the Caribbean and around the world. He further shed light on the successful execution of the 2024 CPL and aimed at building the momentum for even greater and huge success in 2025 and beyond.

Caribbean Premier League – 2024

During the 2024 edition, the tournament witnessed 34 matches take place among six teams including, Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders. All these matches were played in six different nations, with the final at Guyana’s Providence Stadium.

Saint Lucia Kings became the first-ever Champion of the Caribbean Premier League, defeating Guyana Amazon Warriors in the finals, winning the match by 6 wickets.

Caribbean Premier League – 2025: Dates announced

The dates for the 2025 editions have been announced as the tournament is all set to take place between 14th August and 21st September, 2025. The 2025 edition will once again be conducted in collaboration between Cricket West Indies and Caribbean Premier League. The final of the 2025 edition will once again be conducted at Providence Stadium of Guyana.