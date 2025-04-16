Caribbean Airlines named top regional connector in the Americas at 2024 Global Frontier Awards

The Global Frontier Awards has acknowledged Caribbean Airlines as the leading airline for Caribbean Connectivity- Americas, 2024. This prestigious recognition highlights the commitment and contribution of the airline towards strengthening air connectivity across the Caribbean and beyond.

The Global Brand Frontier Awards is the honour which recognizes companies and leaders who are reshaping industries and setting new standards across global markets.

The award was collected by the authorities of the airline and was presented by Boston Brand Research and Media (BBRM). It is a leading global consulting and media firm. It is specialized in brand intelligence, strategic recognition and high-impact storytelling.

The President and CEO of Boston Brand Research and Media, Shivakumar emphasised on this award and commended Caribbean Airlines for their ability to bridge the gap between Caribbean and the world.

He appreciated the airline for their strategic expansion, services and a strong sense of regional identity. The CEO said that this award is a tribute to the cultural stewardship of the Caribbean Airlines which reflects their commitment to promote meaningful connectivity across borders.

Caribbean Airlines' CEO credits team for the success

The CEO of the Caribbean Airlines, Garvin Medera also emphasised on the award and lauded his team for their commitment and dedication towards the welfare of the airline and its passengers. He described his team as incredible and commended them for their loyalty towards its customers.

He further reiterated his commitment to strengthening connections across the region. He added that his team is continuously working hard with a vision to making travel easier and accessible for all their passengers.

Sharing their vision for 2025, the CEO Medera noted that they are continuing to expand and enhance their network, ensuring greater connectivity for the Caribbean and the beyond. Emphasising on their diverse offerings, the Caribbean Airlines noted that through its expansive route network and dedicated services, they are committed to elevate the standard for aviation excellence in the Americas.

The CEO further mentioned about the award and described it as a significant milestone for the airline. He further highlighted about the growing reputation of the airline and noted that accolades like these plays a significant role in solidifying its position as an enabler of mobility, trade and cultural exchange.