Suspects on the run after robbing cruise visitors in Antigua and Barbuda

While the couple was relaxing at the beach when two masked suspects, dressed in dark clothing, stole a fanny pack containing a mobile phone and cash.

The police authorities of Antigua and Barbuda are on the hunt for suspects who reportedly robbed cruise ship visitors of their money and phones, at the Fort James Beach. The incident is reported to have taken place on Monday, as the couple was enjoying a vacation at the beach when two armed masked men looted them of their belongings.

The identity of the victim has not been unveiled yet by the authorities and the suspects are also on the run. The officials have ensured to conduct thorough investigation aiming to find the culprits behind the offence.

As per the reports, the couple was at the beach when two suspects dressed in dark clothes and wearing masks, robbed them of a fanny pack, which contained a mobile phone and cash. It was further reported that after looting the visitors, the suspects escaped from the area in a small silver motor car with an unknown registration number.

Authorities to increase security protocols

Emphasising on the incident, the Police Administration expressed disappointment with this behaviour towards the visitors of the island nation and aimed at tightening securing measures in order to ensure the safety and security of both cruise passengers and residents alike.

Focussing on the incident, the authorities of Antigua and Barbuda highlighted about the increasing concern for the safety and security of the tourists. He ensured to elevate the security protocols in the country, aiming to provide a better protection for all the visitors.

The officials also reiterated their commitment to implement enhanced security measures, aiming to detect and avoid such troubling incidents in future. Following the incident, the police authorities urged the citizens to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or call the St. Johns Police Station at 462-0045 to report any suspicious activity in any area of the twin-island nation.

Growing concern among netizens

The netizens also highlighted about the growing concern and urged the authorities to take preventive measures in order to avoid such type of criminal activity in near future. The netizens expressed their concern for all the visitors and blamed these criminals responsible for harming the reputation of the country.

An individual took to his social media account and said, “these are the kind of people, who harms the reputation of Antigua and Barbuda. It is high time to take serious action on them and let our guests enjoy their vacation without any fear.” Another wrote, “Please at least let our visitors enjoy their vacation without any fear. Pls have a life criminals. Let them enjoy diverse offerings of Antigua and Barbuda.”