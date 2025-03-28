Antigua prepares for bustling April with 23 Ships set to arrive

Antigua is all set to mark the arrival of more than 37,000 cruise passengers in April 2025. As per reports, around 23 vessels are all set to berth at different ports of the island in the upcoming month. The ports of Antigua are expected to remain busy throughout the month, with the arrival of at least one vessel schedule to arrive each day.

Notably, the Antigua Cruise Port unveiled an exciting and what is expected to be busy cruise schedule for the April 2025 and expressed excitement. They noted that the continuous visit of such vessels and the international passengers outline the growing demand of the country among international visitors and the cruise lines.

As per the comprehensive time-table of the cruise ships unveiled by the Antigua Cruise Port, the major disembarkment will witness the arrival of several cruise ships operated by various international cruise line companies including, Celebrity Cruises; Oceania Cruises; Marella Cruises; Virgin Voyages, Ponant, Emerald Cruises, Star Clippers and many others.

The Antigua Cruise Port noted that they are looking forward for marking a bustling April, with the berthing of over 23 cruises throughout the month. As per the schedule, the ports of Antigua will also mark multiple arrivals, with two or even three or more calls on several days.

Emphasising on the schedule, the Antigua Cruise Port expressed their desire to showcase the best of Antigua and Barbuda to all, immersing them in the natural beauty, pristine beaches, lush rainforests and vibrant culture and traditions of the twin-island nation.

Complete Cruise Schedule (April 2025)

1st April, 2025

· Marella Discovery (St. John’s)

2nd April, 2025

· Emerald Sakara (Falmouth)

4th April, 2025

· Enchanted Princess (St. John’s)

· Celebrity Beyond (St. John’s)

5th April, 2025

· Star Clipper (St. John’s)

· SeaDream 1 (St. John’s)

8th April, 2025

· Emerald Sakara (Falmouth)

· AIDAbella (St. John’s)

· Marella Voyager (St. John’s)

9th April, 2025

· Le Ponant (Falmouth)

10th April, 2025

· Resilient Lady (St. John’s)

· Le Ponant (Barbuda)

· MSC Seaside (St. John’s)

13th April, 2025

· Mein Schiff 2 (St. John’s)

14th April, 2025

· Island Sky (St. John’s)

15th April, 2025

· Island Sky (St. John’s)

16th April, 2025

· Explorer of the Seas (St. John’s)

· Enchanted Princess (St. John’s)

17th April, 2025

· Sirena (St. John’s)

20th April, 2025

· Marella Voyager (St. John’s)

23rd April, 2025

· Marella Discovery (St. John’s)

24th April, 2025

· Sirena (Barbuda)

25th April, 2025

· Celebrity Beyond (St. John’s)