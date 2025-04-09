Antigua and Barbuda reports 9% influx in visitor arrivals in first-two months of 2025

The number of visitors arrived in January and February totalled 68,390, which is 6,394 more than the number welcomed in 2024 and 8478 than in 2019, the best considered tourism year before pandemic.

Antigua and Barbuda continues to mark significant growth in the tourism sector, welcoming around 68,390 visitors in the first-two months of 2025. The island saw a remarkable increase of 9% in the arrival of visitors, surpassing all the previous records registered by the island in the previous years.

As per the data, the number of visitors arrived in January and February totalled 68,390, which is 6,394 more than the number welcomed in 2024 and 8478 than in 2019, the best considered tourism year before pandemic.

Shedding light on the data, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority noted that they have started 2025 on a strong note, with hotel occupancy and visitor arrivals exceeding pre-pandemic levels. According to the reports, the hotel occupancy reached the mark of 82.6% in January 2025, visitor arrivals jumping from 80.8% in 2024 and 79.0% in 2019.

Meanwhile, the February month also saw a strong hotel occupancy with arrivals rising to 86.3%, higher than the last year, but slightly lower than the 2019. Emphasising on the international arrivals, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority noted that the US remained the top source market, with nearly half of the visitors coming from the United States of America, followed by the arrivals from the United Kingdom and Canada.

The major increase in the number of arrivals outline the growing popularity and demand of Antigua and Barbuda among international visitors.

Antigua and Barbuda tourism drove 70% of GDP

The tourism sector of Antigua and Barbuda drove major economic growth in the island, as the GDP rose to 70%. This significant boost has also played a huge role in creating job opportunities in the twin-island nation. The tourism authority noted that this outlook showcases positive behaviour of tourism to the economy of the island.

Notably, the industry leaders are also monitoring and assessing the potential economic headwinds in the US that could affect growth positively.

Antigua and Barbuda named among Wealthiest Countries

Antigua and Barbuda has secured sixth position on the list of the richest countries in the Caribbean, unveiled by Tempo, an Indonesian Weekly. Emphasised on the rankings, the Tempo noted that its data is based on the Domestic Product (GDP). It is the primary metric which is used to rank thriving tourism destinations, who have consistently generated higher income as compared to the others in the region.

The nations that have topped the list include, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, US Virgin Islands, Bahamas, St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda and Saint Lucia. The Antigua and Barbuda continued to shine with their tourism offerings, fascinating the visitors with their combination of luxury, economic strength, and breathtaking natural landscapes.