Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne meets Rotary District 7030 Governor Debbie Roopchand

Roopchand discussed ongoing projects by the Rotary Club of Antigua and Rotary Club of Antigua Sundown.

Gaston Browne, the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, met Debbie Roopchand, governor of District 7030, where he received updates on the activities of the Rotary, Rotaract, and Interact Clubs in the Caribbean island-nation.

During their talks, Roopchand outlined various projects that the Rotary Club of Antigua (RCA) and the Rotary Club of Antigua Sundown (RCAS) have undertaken. Browne praised the contributions made by Rotary in addressing societal requirements through various service initiatives.

The governor also paid a courtesy call on the governor-general of Antigua and Barbuda, Rodney Williams. She presented both Williams and PM Browne with Peace Pins, reinforcing her pledge to promote peace in her district. The visiting delegates were greeted by the Antiguan and Barbudan leaders and they posed for photographs.

District 7030 governor visits Caribbean nations

Governor Roopchand has been paying visits to district countries for some time and Antigua and Barbuda was her ninth stop. Rotary District 7030 has some of the world’s most diverse and vibrant Rotary Clubs.

In December 2024, she visited St. Lucia. Earlier in February, she visited the Rotary family in Guadeloupe while her visit to Antigua and Barbuda was preceded by a visit to Montserrat.

With nearly 2,500 Rotarians in 75 clubs in 17 countries and territories in the Southern Caribbean, the district has a diverse geography and encompasses a variety of cultures and languages, including English, French and Dutch.

The purpose of the district governor’s visits is to strengthen connections with members, encourage collaboration, and boost greater service to promote Rotary’s mission throughout the region.

During her visit to Antigua and Barbuda, Roopchand was accompanied by Assistant Governor Jonah Ormond, RCAS President Khari Lewis, and RCA President Sherrie-Ann Brazier.

Roopchand meets RCAS members

On Monday, February 24, the RCAS hosted Roopchand who met members of the club’s board. She guided them on various community projects and discussed the club’s challenges and opportunities.

“The evening was a true testament to the power of Rotary fellowship, and we were especially delighted that Assistant Governor Jonah Ormond took the opportunity to pin DG Debbie with a peace pin, symbolising our shared commitment to promoting peace and goodwill,” the RCAS said in a social media post.

About the governor’s meeting with PM Browne and Governor General Williams, the RCAS said these visits reinforced the club’s commitment to working alongside national leaders in service to the people of the island-nation.