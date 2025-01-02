Antigua and Barbuda set to transform with 2025 vision: Major Investments in roads, water, airport and education

Prime Minister Gaston Browne announced to invest around $21,000,000 in road construction in 2025.

2nd of January 2025

With the beginning of 2025, the administration of Antigua and Barbuda has envisioned to undertake several projects and make major investments, fostering growth and development in the twin-island nation. These projects include, refurbishment of properties, schools, fixing of roads, resolving water issues, expansion in airport facilities and many more. 

Shedding light on the upcoming projects of 2025, the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne said that with this approach, they are aiming to invest sufficient amount in particular sectors, with a vision address all the needs and demands of the citizens of the country. 

$21,000,000 investment in Road Construction Equipment 

Prime Minister Gaston Browne announced that the government will invest around $21,000,000 for road construction in 2025. He added that this amount will be deployed to enhance and accelerate community road repairs. Emphasising on this investment, the leader of the nation said that they have resurfaced many roads nationwide, aiming to improve the overall quality of life for all the citizens. 

$165,000,000 investment to upgrade V.C. Bird International Airport

PM Browne also aimed at making a total investment of around $165,000,000 in order to refurbish and upgrade the VC Bird International Airport. Shedding light on this major investment, PM Browne described it as a ‘vital’ project and said that it will play a crucial role in expanding global tourism and economic development. 

He added that some additional funding will also be utilized for extending the runway of the newly-opened Barbuda International Airport as well as for the construction of a new terminal building. 

$110,000,000 investment in water infrastructure 

The leader of the nation also highlighted about an investment of $110,000,000 in water infrastructure, aiming to upskill the staff members involved in water production, distribution, and maintenance. The Prime Minister said that till now, they have expanded the production capacity by 5,000,000 gallons per day and is now ensuring to reach 13,000,000 gallons by September 2025.

“I know that in some parts of the country, water is not flowing with the constancy that we all desire, but these are not simple problems. They require time, money, and committed staff, therefore, this major investment will play a crucial role in resolving issues,” said PM Gaston Browne. 

$200 million investment for expanding UWI 

PM Gaston Browne also announced to invest $200,000,000 to expand the University of the West Indies (UWI) Five Islands Campus. He added that this significant investment would open doors to several opportunities for higher education, fostering a knowledge-based society which is crucial to the development of the nation and global competitiveness. 

Expansion in Health Sector 

The twin-island nation will also mark the establishment of a cardiac unit and a specialized renal transplant facility in 2025 with a vision to foster healthy lifestyle among individuals. Along with that, the authorities will also renovate and re-equip open Cancer Centre, aiming to include new cancer treatments, improving the overall quality of life. 

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

St Kitts Music Festival receives prestigious Caribbean Music Awards 2024 nominations. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

St Kitts Music Festival receives prestigious Caribbean Music Awards 2024 nominations

11th of May 2024

Shamar Joseph gets his IPL maiden Cap for Lucknow Super Giants against KKR. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Shamar Joseph gets his IPL maiden Cap for Lucknow Super Giants against KKR

15th of April 2024

Anguilla featured in USA Today’s 10 Best Reader's Choice Awards. Picture Credits: Google Images

Anguilla shines in USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice Awards

19th of January 2024

Cricket clinic fostering young female talent of Trinidad and Tobago

Cricket clinic fostering young female talent of Trinidad and Tobago

22nd of July 2023

Antigua and Barbuda: MSC Cruise Line collaborates with govt for cruise tourism employment opportunities

Antigua and Barbuda: MSC Cruise Line collaborates with govt for cruise tourism employment opportunities

28th of July 2022

Dominica: PM Skerrit visits Giraudel Flower Show site on April 20

Dominica: PM Skerrit visits Giraudel Flower Show site on April 20

22nd of April 2022

3 cases of Delta variant discovered in St Vincent and Grenadines

3 cases of Delta variant discovered in St Vincent and Grenadines

2nd of September 2021

16 New COVID-19 cases found in St Lucia and 20 in Jamaica

16 New COVID-19 cases found in St Lucia and 20 in Jamaica

24th of December 2020