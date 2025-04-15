Vybz Kartel receives exclusive OVO Chain from Drake, fans hope for collaboration

A famous Canadian singer and rapper Drake honoured Jamaican dancehall deejay Vybz Kartel with a custom OVO owl chain. The Canadian singer congratulated Kartel on his two-night sold-out show at the Reggae Fest tour at Barclays Center. This gift by Drake marks huge accomplishment for Kartel, showcasing his influential impact on the music industry.

The custom piece designed by Alex Moss New York, features a rare camouflage pattern made with white, green, and black diamonds. The video of Vybz Kartel unpacking the box is getting viral across social media platforms.

The dancehall legend looked surprised with the gift. He wore the chain with utmost pride and said, “Fresh from Drake. See it? Yes. Yes. Turn it. Turn it around? Yeah. Look. It's two. I have one of two. He has one. See that paper? One of two. Look. Pull it to your CJ.” It means Drake and Vybz Kartel now have matching chains.

Kartel mentioned about the chain and shared his journey from reciting lines of Drake’s “Back-to-Back” to now wearing the chain with pride.

Fans call for collaboration between Drake and Kartel

After this gesture by Drake, the netizens expressed desire for their collaboration. They also described it as a well-deserved recognition for Kartel.

“Feeling good to see drake recognizing the boss. Kartel u a big celebrity only because y'all from different country. More while life put u down for a bigger comeback it's very unpredictable,” said one user. Another individual wrote, “Congratulations on this well-deserved recognition! Looking forward to see them collaborating on some electrifying hit.”

“This is such a great gesture by Drake, really want them to perform together. Much love to this electrifying duo,” wrote another user. Following his release from prison after 13 years, Vybz Kartel shut down New York with an electrifying return to the U.S. stage. He marked a triumphant U.S. return, attracting over 19,000 attendees.

Vybz Kartel’s remarkable return to U.S.

The dancehall legend Vybz Kartel marked his first headlining concert in the United States after more than 20 years. The artists returned to the U.S. with unmatched energy and vibe, spanning attendees from America and all over the Caribbean region.

The artist performed on his notable hits and deepcuts, including classics like “Clarks” and “Fever”, alongside new tracks from his Viking (Vybz Is King) anniversary album. His concert also included appearances by several artists including, Busta Rhymes, Spice, and producer Rvssian.

His electrifying performances grooved the audience to his tunes, celebrating the dancehall music and his return to the United States of America.