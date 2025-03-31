From viral fame to pain: TikToker Wisconsin Tiff's '50-Guy Back Door Challenge' ends in hospitalization

A 36-year-old TikToker Tiffany Goodtime, famously known as Wisconsin Tiff, is recovering from surgery after attempting OnlyFans star Lily Phillips’ viral “50-Guy Back Door Challenge.” Videos circulating on social media showing 50 men lining up, each holding cards numbered 1-50 indicating their turn to participate. However, it became too much for Tiff and she was sent to the hospital for treatment.

Notably, adult star Lily Phillips, an English pornographic actress, sparked controversy once again after completing her graphic challenge involving 50 men in under 24 hours. She therefore, teamed up with a TikToker name Tiffany Goodtime 37, aka ‘Wisconsin Tiff’, to take up the challenge. She documented the entire event in a now-viral video, showcasing the preparation for the stunt.

The viral video showed both women donned in a gown, getting their hair done and revealing the long line of men waiting outside. After completing the challenge, Tiffany had to go through reconstructive surgery.

Sharing an about her conditions, the TikToker noted that she is recovering from surgery. She further added that she is a 21-year veteran in the game and knew what she was doing. However, she mentioned about the pain and stitches, noting that this has been one of the worst recoveries ever. Despite all the pain and surgery, she said that she is ready to spin the block again.

“I’m a professional… and I’d probably do it again. “I only do the back door,” noted TikToker Wisconsin Tiff.

After the incident went viral on social media, the netizens are bashing these women and referring to them ‘shameless.’ They noted that these women have lost their self-respect and have criticized the act. As an individual wrote, “These women have just lost their minds lately. This trend is sad. If you don't respect yourself, then no one will respect you.”

“What a sad world we live in, in which these are the people that influence our future generations,” said another user. “Why is any of this even being talked about or promoted. Like do these women not have any respect for themselves anymore? Although I don’t think kids should be on the internet, there are teenagers on here and this shouldn’t be a “challenge” worth promoting,” wrote another user.