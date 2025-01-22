Hayley Matthews climbs up to 5th in ICC ODI Women’s rankings

The recent knock of 104 runs played by West Indies Women’s Cricket team Captain, Hayley Matthews against Bangladesh helped her make significant gains in the ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings, released on Tuesday. Her position jumped from 6th to 5th in the Batting Rankings and she claimed the 3rd spot in the All-Rounder rankings.

This electrifying ton by Matthews came during the first match of a three-match ODI series, held on Sunday, 19th January, 2025. Her unbeaten 104 runs helped in leading the West Indies team to a comfortable and thrilling 9 wickets win in the opening match of the series.

Hayley Matthews, who is currently at the fifth spot in the ICC Women’s ODI Batting Rankings has amassed a total of 685 points. She is behind the players, such as Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Smriti Mandhana (India), Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (England).

“West Indies star Hayley Matthews is back in to the top five batters in the world, jumping up four spots following her recent ton,” noted the ICC – International Cricket Council.

She not only shined with her batting performance but has also showed consistency in her bowling as she has earned her position in the ICC Women’s ODI Bowling rankings as well, securing the 9th spot, with a total of 622 points. Not only Hayley Matthews, but Grenadian Afy Fletcher also achieved a remarkable climb in her rankings as she moved up to four places to 28th position.

Hayley Matthews completes 8 ODI century

The Windies Captain Hayley Matthews has also achieved a notable achievement in her career, as she has completed 8 ODI hundreds, most by any women in the West Indies team. She surpassed the previous record set by the Former Captain, Stafaine Taylor to become the first Windies women player to score 8 ODI centuries.

Taylor is still an active member of the West Indies side but was ruled out of the Bangladesh series ahead of the tour due to her knee injury. She scored her last ODI century in 2021 and since then, her highest score in the format is 79.

The 104-run knock by Matthews against Bangladesh is her the fourth century in the last 9 months. As per the data, her average, i.e., 95.50 is better than most in Women’s ODIs. It is the only Indian player, Smriti Mandhana, who has just one more century in the same period than Matthews, i.e. 5.