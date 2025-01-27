12-Year-Old Leo Ross fatally stabbed in Birmingham, teen charged with murder

Christ Church C of E Secondary Academy remembers Leo Ross as an enthusiastic young man who maintained strong connections with all his friends.

27th of January 2025

The 12-year-old boy Leo Ross died from his fatal stab wound received in Hall Green, Birmingham, on Tuesday. The boy received knife wounds to his stomach near Scribers Lane before paramedics rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared his death at 7:30 PM. According to Leo's family members he was an "amazing" person who was both "kind" and "loving," and they declared "Leo's death claimed both his life and the life of everyone he loved."

Remembrance of Leo Ross

Christ Church C of E Secondary Academy remembers Leo Ross as an enthusiastic young man who maintained strong connections with all his friends. The 14-year-old defendant faces multiple charges including murder of Leo along with seven other offenses because he carried a bladed weapon. Seven additional charges that do not involve the knife exist among accusations against him for assaulting multiple women and police officers within the previous few months.

Ross stabbed to death: Assaulter held, community mourns

The accused boy will stand in front of Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday for his hearing. The local community faces a huge impact after Leo passed away. Friends and neighbours and classmates expressed their sorrow through floral wreaths along with graffiti scribbles and mural paintings near his school building. The memorial message said, "Rest in peace Leo." A recently popularized slogan now functions as an urgent plea for people to drop their knives in order to potentially save someone's life.

Mele violence tally on a raise

One more fatal knife attack joined the list with other previous incidents where teenagers in the West Midlands lost their lives through knives. During June of the previous year, two 12-year-olds received convictions for a Wolverhampton machete murder while in January police arrested a 15-year-old for attempted homicide in Oldbury.

According to West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster the war against youth violence will continue through strengthened law enforcement operations and classroom educational programs. The commissioner made it clear that every youth victim of violence represents the maximum possible toll.

The continuing investigations have one shared goal between Leo's family and community to permanently stop the deadly knife crime cycle which currently devastates their lives.

