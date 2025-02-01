Trinidad and Tobago welcomes Majestic Princess with Grand Ceremony and Cultural Displays

Passengers onboard the Majestic Princess enjoyed the local steelpan and Calypso performances upon their arrival in Trinidad and Tobago. The vessel, docked at Port of Spain with over 3000 passengers on its inaugural call on Wednesday, received a grand welcome by the authorities.

The passengers described their experience as ‘unforgettable’ as they all were greeted by the vibrant sights and sounds of cultural displays. Many of them joined in the dancing to the sweet melodies of the steelpan, while the remaining ones captured some special moments with traditional Carnival characters provided by the TT Carnival Museum.

Grand welcoming ceremony

The maiden call of Majestic Princess was celebrated with a grand welcoming ceremony, attended by several tourism delegates. The traditional crest exchange took place on board to mark the arrival of the vessel. Shedding light on the inaugural visit of Majestic Princess, the Minister of Tourism of Trinidad and Tobago, Randall Mitchell said that its arrival outlines the growing popularity and appeal of the island among international travellers.

He further aimed at marking the beginning of what is hoped to be a fruitful and prosperous relation between the vessel and the nation. “Today, Destination Trinidad had the honour of welcoming the Majestic Princess from Princess Cruise Lines Ltd on its maiden call to our shores, carrying approximately 3,469 passengers.”

The Chairman of Tourism Trinidad, Keiba Mottley was also present during the ceremony. He also delivered his warm remarks during the ceremony and thanked the crew members and Captain for Princess Cruises’ for their continued support and loyalty to the destination.

Visitors explored diverse attractions of Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago continued to stand out on cruise itineraries, as all the visitors received unique and vibrant cultural experiences and stunning natural landscapes. Several guests on the vessel opted for pre-booked tours to some of the top attractions, including Caroni Bird Sanctuary, Maracas Beach, Mount St. Benedict, Paramin, and the Maracas Waterfall.

With the arrival of thousands of passengers, the port buzzed with excitement and entertainment. The authorities hosted several activities for passengers, engaging and immersing them in the vibrant culture and traditions of the island nation.

Majestic Princess

It is a British-registered Royal-class cruise ship operated by Princess Cruises, a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation & plc. The vessel has around 19 decks and is known for offering a variety of amenities and facilities for its passengers to relax, refresh, and enjoy. The vessel has a total length of around 1,083ft and a height of 224ft, and offers a service speed of 22 knots.

The Majestic Princess is outfitted with 1,780 guest cabins, and has the facility to accommodate around 3,560 passengers. The stateroom categories include 36 suites with private balconies, 374 mini suites, 312 deluxe balcony cabins, 716 balcony cabins, 342 inside cabins, and 38 wheelchair-accessible cabins. The cruise is on its 14-days voyage and the itinerary started on 21st January, 2025, departing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida and will end on 4th February, 2025 with their docking at Florida.