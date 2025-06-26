Trinidad and Tobago to experience hazy conditions and scattered showers, TTMS alerts public

Sensitive individuals, especially those with respiratory issues, are advised to take protective measures due to high levels of Saharan dust throughout the day.

26th of June 2025

Trinidad and Tobago: The weather report issued by Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) at 6:07 am, today states that the twin island nation and the rest of the Lesser Antilles will stay mostly fair, hazy and breezy which at times may be disturbed by scattered showers. Also, large amounts of Saharan dust is found present in the air which is affecting visibility and air quality.

TTMS further reported that for tonight, fair and hazy weather conditions are expected to continue through the night. Sensitive people in particular, which includes those with respiratory problems, are advised to take protective measures due to high levels of Saharan dust throughout the day. 

People of Trinidad and Tobago are also advised to reduce time spent outdoors and to wear protective masks. Furthermore, Residents and visitors are urged to stay hydrated and to stay alert for more information from official weather reports and government sources.

Temperature wise, the areas are still under warm conditions. Minimum temperatures overnight recorded lows of 25.2°C at Piarco and 26.7°C at Crown Point. Today, the temperature is expected to reach a maximum of 32°C at Piarco and 31°C at Crown Point.

The sea temperatures are expected to remain moderate. Wave heights in open waters will range from 2.0 to 2.5 meters, while in sheltered areas, wave heights are expected to go below 1.0 meter wave action around Trinidad and between 1.0 to 2.0 meters in other locations.

Rainfall data for the past 24 hours reported 1.1 mm at Piarco and zero at Crown Point. This month, Piarco has had 358.7 mm of rain, while Crown Point’s total accumulated rainfall is at 175.2 mm.

Today, sunrise occurred at 5:46 AM while sunset is expected at 6:31 PM. Marine activities for today show signs of tides, reporting high tide at 4:00 AM and 5:28 PM in Port of Spain, low tides at 10:52 AM and 10:46 PM. In Scarborough, high tides are at 3:47 AM and 5:13 PM and low tides are at 10:44 AM and 10:35 PM.

Ana Allen

