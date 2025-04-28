Tragic Encounter: Belizean man dies after Pig attack, spark calls for livestock control

A Belizean man was fatally injured during an encounter with a loose pig. This incident has sparked concerns among netizens, urging livestock owners to secure their animals more carefully to prevent tragedies in future. The victim has been identified as Anthony Andrewin, a villager from Gales Point Manatee.

What actually happened with Anthony Andrewin

As per reports, the pig broke free from its pen in the village and was in Andrewin’s yard. When Andrewin tried to escape from pig and attempted to drive it away, the animal turned on him and bit him in the leg, causing a massive wound.

Andrewin was being taken for treatment but reportedly died from excessive bleeding along the way to the hospital. Shedding light on the incident, the Chairman of the Village, Jason Altschaft said that the village has been having some issues with domestic pigs because many owners have not been able to keep their animals penned.

He added that the residents are struggling to contain their livestock and urged them to ensure that such attacks do not occur in the future. He further shed light on Andrewin’s death and described it as ‘heartbreaking.’ He also recognized his hard work and dedication for the development of the villagers of Gales Point Manatee.

The locals in Belize have also extended condolences to the family and friends of the gone soul and also requested the livestock owners to be careful of the animals.

An individual wrote, “Condolences to the friends and family members of the gone soul. The same thing happened here in santa cru people are not taking good care of their pigs they killed a dog and left it to die in a creek where people have access to the creek.” Another said, “I think that pig is bitten by an Ratbat never heard about pig kill people, in my village always these guys chasing loose pig never one day they get bite from a pig. Condolences to his entire family.”