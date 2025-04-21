Trinidad and Tobago: Brother critical after steel attack in Carapichaima; sibling on the run

Police are currently searching for 19-year-old Peter Isaac of Carapichaima in connection with the incident.

A 20-year-old brother left in critical condition after the younger brother struck him in the head with a piece of steel following an altercation. The incident which has been reported to take place on Saturday at Perseverance Road, Carapichaima, Trinidad and Tobago have raised concern among the netizens, who highlighted the increasing threat about domestic violence. 

The police authorities are searching for a 19-year-old Carapichaima man, identified as Peter Isaac. Meanwhile, the victim has been identified as 20-year-old Matthew Isaac. As per reports, both the brothers got into an argument at their home, which escalated too much between them. During the argument, Peter allegedly armed himself with a piece of steel and threw it at Matthew, striking him in the head.

The relatives who were reported to be at the home at that time revealed that, Matthew fell to the ground unresponsive, bleeding from a wound on the right side of his head. Meanwhile, the 19-year-old suspect fled the scene. The relatives then took Matthew to the Chaguanas Accident and Emergency Hospital, where he was treated and was later transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he remained up to Sunday morning and is still in a critical condition. 

According to the preliminary medical report, the 20-year-old suspect sustained a severe blunt head trauma, a large hematoma with a 2cm laceration on the right side of the head. Just after the incident, the police authorities were informed about the incident. 

The investigations are currently ongoing and the authorities noted that they are searching for the 19-year-old suspect, who ran away after striking his older brother with a piece of iron. After the incident went viral, the netizens reacted on the incident and urged people to resolve all their conflicts rather than destroying or playing with someone’s lives. They also extended recovery wishes to the victim and wished for his long life. 

As an individual wrote, “Mercy people, cool down! Look toward the hills and call upon the Lord for patience and understanding. Put away feelings, focus on higher and better things - LOVE - it's easier and better!” “Wishing the youth a speedy recovery. Also hoping something is done about this incident,” wrote another user. 

Everybody with violence so brother and brother lord have mercy let them know demons spirit influences people to do shit to,” wrote another user.

