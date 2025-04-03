Tobago to wrap up Cruise Season 2024-2025 with arrival of four vessels in April

The Tobago Ports are set to welcome thousands of passengers with entertainment, activities, and a showcase of the island's best offerings.

Tobago marked towards the conclusion of its Cruise Season 2024-2025, as the island is all set to welcome four cruise vessels in the final month of their cruise season, i.e., April, 2025. As per reports, the vessels will berth at two different ports of the island, bringing around 5000 passengers to the country.

The Ports of Tobago are once again all set to bustle with entertainment, activities and thousands of passengers, offering and showcasing the best of the island to all the visitors. The Tobago Tourism Authority shared the thorough time-table of the cruise ships and aimed at offering plethora of experiences to all the visitors.

Sharing the thorough time-table of the cruise ships, the Tobago Tourism Authority expressed excitement and aimed at offering passengers with an unforgettable tour to popular attractions of the country such as Argyle Waterfall, Fort King George, Pirate’s Bay and Store Bay Beach. “We extend a warm welcome to our guests as they explore the untouched beauty, hospitality and rich culture of Tobago. Happy exploring to all!”

The large numbers of the visitors will also disembark at the Scarborough and Charlotteville ports, immersing them in the natural beauty, lush rainforests and vibrant culture and traditions of the country. The tourism authority noted that they are looking forward to the travellers to explore an unmatched biodiversity of the island as well as embracing the vibrant culture of the country, including a vast array of authentic experiences that make Tobago unique and special.

Tobago to welcome Villa Vie Odyssey’s maiden visit

Tobago is all set to welcome the inaugural visit of Villa Vie Odyssey on Thursday, 10th April, 2025. The Villa Vie Odyssey is a residential cruise ship that is operated by Villa Vie Residences, a residential cruise ship company based in the US. The vessel has a capacity to accommodate around 924 passengers and a gross tonnage of 24,344 tons.

The vessel boasts several facilities and features, aimed at offering a plethora of experiences to all. The advanced features enable passengers to enjoy every bit of their trip.

Cruise Schedule (April 2025)

Wednesday, 2nd April, 2025

· Marella Voyager (Scarborough)

Sunday, 6th April, 2025

· National Geographic Orion (Charlotteville)

Thursday, 10th April, 2025

· Villa Vie Odyssey (Maiden Call) – Scarborough

Tuesday, 15th April, 2025

· Marella Voyager (Scarborough)

Successful Cruise Season 2024-2025 for Tobago

The Cruise Season 2024-2025 remained one of the highlights of Tobago, as the island welcomed thousands of passengers to the nation. This remarkable increase in the number of visitors has not only improved the tourism sector but has also played a significant role in enhancing the economic conditions of the country.

The successful cruise season also boosted local businesses, providing them with a platform to showcase or sell their locally produced goods and services, generating a large amount of revenues.