MSC Explorer II makes Inaugural Visit to Trinidad, passengers celebrate Carnival season

MSC Explorer II marked its inaugural visit to the shores of Trinidad, welcoming thousands of passengers on Monday, 4th March, 2025. The maiden visit of the vessel was celebrated with a crest exchange ceremony, celebrating the start of what is hoped to be a fruitful and prosperous relation between the vessel and the island.

The official welcoming ceremony was attended by several tourism delegates from Trinidad. The captain of the cruise ship, Sebastiano Chrisam was also greeted on board by the delegates including, Tourism Trinidad’s Deputy Chairman of the Board, Rene Seepersadsingh and Interim CEO, Cornell Buckradee, along with other key representatives of the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago and Carvalho Agencies.

Passengers explored vibrant offerings and diverse hotspots of Trinidad

Passengers onboard the vessel explored the diverse offerings of the country, ventured around the island and patronised local businesses. The visitors also got an opportunity to explore the Carnival magic of Trinidad, immersing them in the vibrant culture and traditions of the island nation.

The passengers were greeted with a taste of Trinidad’s warmth, featuring the sweet sounds of steelpan and the energetic presence of the cherished traditional Carnival characters. They also enjoyed and explored the warm hospitality and culture, posed for photos with Carnival characters.

The tourism authority of Trinidad extended a warm carnival welcome to all the passengers and expressed delight. They also aimed at marking many more calls from MSC Cruises and showcasing the warmth, culture, and beauty of Trinidad to visitors from around the world.

This visit by the cruise ship is also a part of the EPIC Carnival Experience 2025, a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts and EPIC Carnival Experience, owned and operated by Jonathon Mack.

Under the Epic Carnival Experience, visitors have been enjoying access to various Carnival events, a private J’ouvert celebration, live performances by Soca and dancehall legends, interactive cultural workshops, unlimited gourmet dining and premium drinks, as well as, on board amenities- including, a casino, duty-free shopping, and 24-hour room service.