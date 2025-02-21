Culture in D’ park 2025 returns to celebrate carnival culture of Trinidad

Culture in D’ park is all set to return, scheduled to take place on Saturday, 22nd February, 2025 at Nelson Mandela Park, St. Clair Avenue from 11:30 am to 6:30 pm. The event is a part of the Trinidad’s Carnival season, hosted by Caribbean Airlines annually, aiming to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the island with a grand cultural parade, African drumming, costume making, and much more.

Caribbean Airlines has officially extended a warm welcome to all the local citizens, Trinidadians living in abroad and all the travellers to join them at Nelson Mandela Park. They have ensured to offer a fun filled day packed with delicious food, fun games, immersive cultural workshops, a vibrant carnival parade, and electrifying live performances to all the attendees.

Emphasising on the Culture in D’ park event, the Caribbean Airlines asserted that there is something to offer to all the attendees in the highly-anticipated Culture in D’ park 2025. They ensured to provide all the visitors with a festive atmosphere, making their visit to the event memorable and unforgettable.

What’s in it for citizens

The entry to attend the event is free for all the attendees. The event will begin with a grand cultural parade, where people will be adorned in bejewelled clothes, making the streets come alive with the celebration of the rich cultural heritage of the island. Several other events will also be conducted, including, Costume Making and Face Painting, aiming to make attendees engaged.

The Culture in D’ Park will also offer the citizens with delicious delicacies, made with rich, local flavours and ingredients. All these food items will be on sale. The event also has a separate Kids and Virtual Zone, making it enjoyable for kids to enjoy and explore the Carnival season of Trinidad and Tobago.

Live Performances by several artists

Shedding light on the event, the authorities noted that the attendees will be delighted with electrifying performances by the top local artistes of the island. The artists that will be gracing the shores with their performances include, Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin, Mical Teja, Fully Brown and many others.

The authorities of the Caribbean Airlines noted that the event highlights the vibrancy and unity of the people. They asked people to come together to celebrate the event, aiming to uplift and preserve their culture together!