Dorian Layne and Akeil Bute: Vincentian Netballers set to compete in MNAJ InterCaribbean Male Premiership

Dorian Layne and Akeil Bute, the Vincentian netballers are all set to participate in the Men’s Netball Association of Jamaica (MNAJ) InterCaribbean Male Premiership. The tournament scheduled to take place from 28th February to 16th March, 2025 is a great opportunity for both the athletes to represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines on an international stage.

As per the details, both the players have already headed to Jamaica for the tournament. Dorian Layne left on Sunday, 16th February to join his team members of Jaguars Netball Team. Meanwhile, Akeil Bute left on Thursday, 20th February to join the defending champions, Vikings Netball Team.

Both Dorian Layne and Akeil Bute have been the Vincy Warriors players and have proved to be standout performers for their team at the 2024 Americas Netball Men’s Championship. As, Layne became the Most Accurate Shooter, while Bute became the Best Defending Player. Both the players are hoping to continuing with their spirit and dedication in future as well, aiming to break consecutive records.

Not only this, one more Vincentian netballer, Mary-ann Frederick is also in Jamaica and is competing in the Netball Jamaica Divisional Netball Tournament in the Premier Division. The player joined her teammates of Rockerz Sports Group on Thursday, 13th February and will compete in several matches, scheduled for a two-month period.

She is also known for her exceptional skills in the game as she was awarded as the most accurate shooter of the 2024 Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) International Netball Tournament, representing Vincy Jewels. Frederick is now all set to showcase her talent on the global stage.

SVG Netball Association extends best wishes

Shedding light on their participation, the President of SVG Netball Association, Natasha Baptiste called it an excellent opportunity for the netballers, both male and female. She added that this exposure will play a significant role in guiding the players for their upcoming tournaments and will also benefit their local teams, including Vincy Warriors and Vincy Jewels.

She also emphasised on the abilities of both the players and referred them as a great asset for both Jaguars and Vikings Netball Team. The St Vincent and the Grenadines Netball Association Executive also ensured at fully endorsing this opportunity for their players, providing them a platform to showcase their talent on an international platform. They also wished both the players, a successful tournament as they are all set to follow their journey in Jamaica.