Saint Luican Johann Deterville bags first-ever Grammy Award for ‘Best R&B album’

Johann Deterville became the first-ever Saint Lucian to win the Grammy Awards. He won the award for ‘Best R&B album’ for his work on Chris Brown’s 11:11 (Deluxe) on Sunday.

He was recognized for his contribution in the album as Deterville had produced music of the song, ‘Run Away’. This contribution by the producer was highly appreciated and recognized by fans from across the world.

Johann Deterville is a son of the soil and was born to Petronilla Deterville, a Saint Lucian musician and composer. He expressed delight and his extreme love for his nation, Saint Lucia. He shed light on his journey, stating, “Where I'm from (Saint Lucia), this isn't something you'd ever imagine could be true for you. A little kid from a small fishing village. I've said it a million times, but I don't think most people realize what that means.”

“Imagine thinking you could make songs with your favourite artists, or even being signed to a producer that you always looked up to. Imagine thinking you could win JUNOS. All of a sudden you look up and its your first Grammy.”

It was his first-ever nomination in the Grammy awards and he won the award on his very first instance. He expressed delight and thanked all his lovers, fans and well-wishers for supporting him throughout his journey. “I'm grateful. It's something that I've been like I don't know. I I guess it's one of those things where you don't know how it will happen, but you just had to pray and believe and stay consistent and just eventually, it does happen.”

Johann Deterville aims to guide young artists

Deterville also aimed at becoming a source of inspiration and motivation for all the young artists of the nation. He also showed his interest in working with the youth of Saint Lucia, aiming to create a positive impact on the lives of the talented young people.

The Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J. Pierre congratulated the artist and called it a day of celebration and great pride for the island. He appreciated him for his remarkable journey, noting that his feat will truly inspire many other young and talented Saint Lucians to pursue their passions ambitiously and take up their rightful place on the world stage.

He further added that this remarkable victory outlines the unwavering commitment and dedication f the artist to showcasing Saint Lucian talent on the international platform.