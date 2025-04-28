JNF Hospital has enhanced its diagnostic and treatment capabilities with the procurement of new, state-of-the-art medical equipment.

The Joseph N. France General Hospital in St. Kitts and Nevis has undergone significant transformations over the last two years, elevating the healthcare sector to greater heights. During this period, the hospital has seen major infrastructural improvements, including the repair of the leaking roof, installation of new air-conditioning units, refurbishment of the hospital kitchen, private ward and much more.

For the first time in many years, the JNF Hospital has also procured new medical equipment, improving its ability to deliver better and improved diagnostics and treatment. All these developments marked under the guidance of Dr. Drew highlights his commitment and dedication to improving the experience of the people who enter the hospital.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has also implemented strict hygiene protocols across all health facilities, complemented by routine infection control monitoring. They have also marked the addition of trained dietary services, aimed at improving patient nutrition and reducing the burden of the patients on nursing staff.

Under the leadership of Dr. Drew, the JNF General Hospital has also recorded the highest number of specialists and dialysis machines ever in the history of healthcare in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Installation of CT scan machine

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has also marked the installation of the state-of-the-art 128-slice CT scan with injector. This machine can diagnose heart disease, colon disease and strokes among many other ailments. This is the first time that St. Kitts and Nevis owns such a critical and necessary piece of medical equipment and that also under the leadership of Dr. Drew.

Launch of ICT Network Project

The Prime Minister, Dr. Drew has also launched the ICT Network Project, propelling the health sector into a new era of technical advancement which will lead to further progress in health care delivery of St. Kitts and Nevis. This project converts the healthcare facilities into smart facilities. For example, a doctor can stay at JNF and see a patient in Cayon Health Center using a device such as a laptop (telemedicine).

Arrival of Electroencephalogram (EEG) Machine

St. Kitts and Nevis has also welcomed the donation of the Electroencephalogram (EEG) Machine from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). Its addition has played a significant role in enhancing the neurological services at the Joseph N. France General Hospital (JNF). This machine has also helped in the diagnosis and treatment of persons with epilepsy and other nerve conditions.

Training Programmes for medical professionals

Along with major infrastructure improvements, the Government has also hosted specialized training for emergency medicine professionals. These training programmes commenced under the leadership of Dr. Kaylah Maloney, a distinguished St. Kitts-Nevis national and U.S. board-certified Emergency Medicine specialist.

The training programmes under his guidance have played a major role in revolutionizing emergency care in St. Kitts and Nevis, covering a range of critical skills, including echocardiograms, emergency lung ultrasounds, and advanced cardiac life support.

Under the leadership of PM Terrance Drew, St. Kitts and Nevis has experienced significant growth in healthcare, be it in infrastructure, technology and medical training.