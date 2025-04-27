Revolutionizing Healthcare: Dr Drew leads St. Kitts and Nevis to major medical milestones

St. Kitts and Nevis has made remarkable progress in its healthcare sector, achieving some of the most comprehensive and transformative advancements in the past two years.

St. Kitts and Nevis continues to make significant strides in its healthcare sector, delivering some of the most ccomprehensive and transformative health advancements over the last two years. Under the leadership of Dr. Drew, the nation has achieved significant progress, significantly improving and enhancing the overall quality of healthcare delivery.

From advanced infrastructure and upgraded facilities to increased patient capacity, better diagnostic capabilities, and the installation of modern medical equipment. All these advancements implemented under the leadership of Dr. Terrance Drew highlights his vision to providing world-class healthcare to all its citizens of the nation.

Steps taken by Dr. Terrance Drew towards healthcare advancements

Construction of new Climate-Smart Hospital

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has taken a vital step towards a modern, climate-resilient and world-class healthcare system for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. They have also unveiled the designs of the hospital, whose construction is set to commence soon.

The new hospital will be climate-smart, disaster-resilient medical facility, designed with a vision to withstand hurricanes and the evolving challenges of climate change. The hospital will also feature cutting-edge technologies, addressing the growing healthcare needs and demands of the citizens of the Federation.

Addition of MRI Facility at JNF Hospital

The addition of MRI facility at the Joseph N. France General Hospital is another step undertaken by Dr. Terrance Drew in order to revolutionize healthcare services in St. Kitts and Nevis. As per reports, the construction of the MRI building is progressing well and will soon be completed in a few months and will be installed at the JNF Hospital.

This facility will be the first public MRI service available in St. Kitts and Nevis. The addition of MRI facility would provide citizens with an access to critical diagnostic imaging services without the need to leave the country, improving and reducing strain on the nation’s healthcare system. The MRI facility would also play a significant role in the early detection and management of chronic conditions, improving health outcomes.

Installation of CT Scan Machine

The installation of CT scan machine at the JNF Hospital is another significant achievement undertaken by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis. This machine would play a major role in diagnosing heart disease, colon disease and strokes, cancer and many other ailments.

This CT scan machine will play a huge role in helping the authorities tackling the challenges from all perspectives, whether it is physical equipment, human resource development, or customer service.

Gave life to several children under Children’s Medical Fund

Through the Children’s Medical Fund initiative, Dr. Terrance Drew has provided support to several children suffering from severe disease or injuries. Through this medical fund, the Prime Minister has provided medical assistance to vulnerable children, giving them another chance to recover.

Over the past two years, several children have become beneficiaries of the initiative taken by Dr. Drew. The Medical Fund has played a crucial role in saving lives, uplifting and enhancing the well-being of the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis.