PM Terrance Drew visits Cayon district, holds significant discussions for community development

PM Terrance Drew shared glimpses of his visit on Facebook, where he spent meaningful time with the beloved constituents of the Cayon district.

15th of March 2025

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew paid a visit to the Cayon district of constituency #8 and conducted healthy and meaningful discussions with the members of the community. The leader exchanged significant  discussions, aimed at working for the welfare and betterment of the people of the constituency. 

Sharing the glimpses of his visit on his official Facebook handle, PM Terrance Drew noted, “Today, I took some time to visit the Cayon district of my constituency, where I spent meaningful time with the beloved constituents.” 

During his visit, the leader of the nation also visited the primary school and toured the school garden. He expressed his happiness and excitement to see the students working hard for their future, dedicating their crucial time for the studies and fostering their skills to achieve their respective goals. 

Not only this, PM Terrance Drew also interacted with students, played with them and inspired them to become the next generation of inspiration and motivation for the Federation. He also acknowledged the principal and staff members of the school and extended them heartfelt gratitude for their warm hospitality. He further ensured all the students and staff members of the school to continue to make efforts for the development of the education sector in St. Kitts and Nevis. 

The Prime Minister also visited the farming area of the community and exchanged significant dialogues with the farmer. He highlighted about the government’s ongoing efforts towards achieving their 25 by 2025 agenda, aimed at promoting sustainable agricultural practices in the Federation. 

He also interacted with the elderly members of the community and ensured to implement measures with a vision to enhance the quality of life of the elderly. The Prime Minister also walked around the roads of the community, sharing insights with the citizens, gathering their ideas, all aimed at making St. Kitts and Nevis, a thriving and developing nation. 

The netizens appreciated this idea of the Prime Minister Terrance Drew visiting the community and called him a true example of how the leader should be.

 An individual wrote, “You are triumphing because you still keep the same person that came from inner town and single people so don't forget your root nor from where you came, it is what people need and like. This will make you bigger and strong so keep close tight to your people for a better nation. I desire you a healthy life! and success in all your gestions.” “My CARING Pm working 24/7 morning noon and night taking caring of st kitts and nevis,” said another user.  

