PM Drew celebrates Kiandre Weekes’ appointment as intern at Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew congratulated Kiandre M. J. Weekes on his acceptance to the “Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court” in St Lucia as an intern. Out of all the candidates, he was one of only two that were chosen for the competitive position. Also, Weekes is the first from St Kitts and Nevis to join the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court. That is a big step which also marks the beginning of his very promising legal career.

A moment of national pride

In a heartfelt post shared on Facebook, Prime Minister Drew revealed the news as a great personal achievement for Weekes and a moment of national pride for them. “It gives me great pride to extend heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Kiandre M. J. Weekes. His selection is not only a personal triumph but a national milestone that speaks to the power of perseverance, academic brilliance, and civic commitment,” shared the Prime Minister.

PM Drew, who has been a part of Weekes life for many years since he met him at Cayon High School, reflected on Weekes past achievements. He noted that Weekes had been a top student and was a recipient of one of his academic excellence awards. Also recognizing his talent, PM Drew later provided Weekes a scholarship from the Prime Minister’s Office to pursue his legal studies.

He further added, “Kiandre’s journey has been one marked by excellence, determination, and integrity. I have had the honour of knowing him since his days at Cayon High School, where he stood out as an exceptional student and was a recipient of one of my academic achievement awards.”

An inspiring achievement

In addition, Weekes went on to graduate at the top of his class and return home to work in the Attorney General’s Office before he went back to law school. Prime Minister Drew brought up this latest appointment as another milestone in a series of proud moments in Weekes’ journey.

“Today, seeing him achieve yet another milestone as an intern at the principal judicial authority is a moment of national pride. Kiandre is well on his way to becoming one of the great legal minds of our region, and I am confident his future in the legal profession will be impactful and inspiring,” stated the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis.

In response to the Prime Minister’s message, Weekes expressed deep appreciation. “Thank you so much Dr. Drew! I am grateful for your unwavering support throughout my journey. Your belief in me and the opportunities granted both personally, prior to your election as the Prime Minister, and subsequently through your office made this path possible. As I remain committed to pursuing excellence, I will continue to do my absolute best in an attempt to make St. Kitts and Nevis proud,” commented Weekes under PM Drew’s post.