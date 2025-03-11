PM Dr Terrance Drew addresses key national issues and ongoing projects

PM Terrance Drew noted that his administration is committed to enhance and improve the standard of living of all the citizens of the country.

Prime Minister, Dr. Terrance Drew highlighted the key issues of national interest during the press conference, held on Thursday, 6th March, 2025. He emphasized on the significant ongoing projects and the crucial steps implemented by the Government, aiming to make St. Kitts and Nevis, a sustainable island state.

PM Terrance Drew noted that his administration is committed to enhance and improve the standard of living of all the citizens of the country. He expressed his desire of making St Kitts and Nevis, a resilient, diversified and self-sufficient nation. The Prime Minister said that his administration is taking bold strategic, and forward-thinking approach, prioritizing sustainable economic expansion and diversification as a means of ensuring continued investments, job creation, and economic stability.

Economic growth must be inclusive: PM Terrance Drew

PM Drew mentioned about the significance of economic growth and said that it must be inclusive. He therefore, mentioned about the crucial investment of $320,000,000 by the government in essential subsidies and social programmes. He added that the administration has helped around 19,372 persons to a cost of 4.8 million, while in February 20,500 persons to a cost of around 5.1 million.

He added that these figures for the government’s Budget Boost Wallet (BBW) programme, clearly demonstrates that the innovative financial support initiative is meeting its target of providing economic relief for thousands of citizens and residents.

Significant progress in healthcare sector

PM Drew also highlighted the significant progress in the healthcare department. He mentioned about the construction of the new JNF General Hospital and said that it is on its way of completion. He emphasised on a climate smart state-of-the-art medical facility and said that it will provide world class health care services to all the patients, enhancing the healthcare sector to greater heights.

He ensured to continuing to invest heavily in the JNF and health care system and reiterated their commitment to provide a quality health care to the patients. The Prime Minister also mentioned about launching a brand-new CT scan unit, which is a 28 slice CT scan with injectors, the most modern of CT scans from this fifth line of CT scans. There are only about four of them in the whole Caribbean and out of which, two resides in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Tourism sector registered massive growth: PM Drew

PM Terrance Drew also emphasized on the significant tourism growth registered by the Federation and described it as ‘fundamental’. He added that they are also empowering progress in tourism and international recognition. “Our tourism industry has rebounded significantly since COVID 19 with visitor arrivals increasing year over year.”

He also mentioned about the crucial acknowledgements received by the Federation and called it a testament to the remarkable work being done in the tourism sector, a sector that creates jobs, fuels economy, and showcases the beauty and hospitality of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

PM Drew also mentioned about hosting Global Sustainable Island Summit, scheduled to held in the Federation from 27th to 29th May, 2025. He mentioned about the global event and said that it aligns perfectly with their sustainable island state agenda. He added that it will also serve as a powerful platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and investment opportunities.

PM Drew therefore, extended welcome to large number of citizens and delegates, aiming to reinforce the Federation’s commitment to sustainability while positioning itself as a leader in conference tourism. He added that their government is committed to make St. Kitts and Nevis, a sustainable island state, providing better and enhanced living for all the people of the Federation.