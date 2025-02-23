Nevisian Kaliyah Jones breaks 300m record, qualifies for 2025 NJCAA Championship

Nevisian Kaliyah Jones marked a huge milestone, securing second position at the Garden State Invitational in New Jersey in 300m race, held on Saturday. She clocked a time of 40.46 seconds to qualify for the nationals which has been scheduled to held in Lubbock, Texas.

Freshman Kaliyah Jones of the Monroe University women’s indoor track and field team’s record-breaking performance also broke the previous record of 43.52 seconds set by Teena Mobley in 2014. After a period of 11 years, Jones now stands alone atop the record books for Monroe in the 300m race. Her outstanding performance also highlighted a remarkable day for the Mustangs.

In addition to Jones's record-breaking performance, three Mustangs qualified for nationals, putting the individual mark for their trip to the NAIA Indoor National Championships in Lubbock, Texas. This addition has brought Monroe’s national qualifying count to seven athletes across nine events.

Kaliyah Jones’ participation at St. Thomas Aquinas College Spartan Invite

Earlier in the month of January, Nevisian athlete Kaliyah Jones participated at the St. Thomas Aquinas College Spartan Invite, held at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex. She opened the day with a bang for the Mustangs as she made her debut in the women 500m. She secured fifth place overall in the field of 38, clocking a time of around 1:18.42 seconds.

Her time qualifies her for the 600m (1:38.84) earning Jones a spot in the event at the 2025 NJCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in Lubbock Texas.

NJCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships

The 2025 edition of NJCAA Indoor Track & Field Championship is an annual track and field competition. It features around 40 teams and 550 participants from NJCAA member colleges, competing in various matches, scheduled to held Texas Tech University in Lubbock, TX on March 7th and 8th, 2025.

The championship marks a huge platform for the athlete and the entire Federation. It is a great opportunity for Jones’ to represent St. Kitts and Nevis with utmost pride, showcasing her abilities, skills and techniques on an international platform.