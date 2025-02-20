CG United Women’s Super 50 Cup: Exciting comeback to St Kitts and Nevis with matches at Warner Park

The CG United Women’s Super 50 Cup is all set to mark a remarkable comeback to St. Kitts and Nevis with an exciting schedule of matches, scheduled to held from 24th February to 7th March, 2025. The matches will be played at three premier venues of the Federation including, the Warner Park, Conaree Cricket Centre and St. Paul’s Sports Complex.

The matches will be played between six teams, including Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, Guyana, Windward Islands, hosts Leeward Islands and the defending champions, Jamaica. The tournament marks a crucial chapter for the West Indies Women’s Cricket Team, providing them a platform to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques.

The matches will be conducted in 5 rounds with three matches to be played in each respective round. After the completion of all the rounds the final matches will be played for the first and second position.

Schedule of CG United Women’s Super 50 Championship 2025

24th February, 2025 (Round 1)

· Windward Islands vs Leeward Islands (St. Paul's)

· Barbados vs Guyana (Conaree)

· Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago (Warner Park)

26th February, 2025 (Round 2)

· Windward Islands vs Barbados (Warner Park)

· Trinidad & Tobago vs Leeward Islands (Conaree)

· Guyana vs Jamaica (St. Paul's)

28th February, 2025 (Round 3)

· Trinidad & Tobago vs Windward Islands (St. Paul's)

· Leeward Islands vs Guyana (Warner Park)

· Jamaica vs Barbados (Conaree)

3rd March, 2025 (Round 4)

· Leeward Islands vs Jamaica (Warner Park)

· Barbados vs Trinidad & Tobago (St. Paul's)

· Guyana vs Windward Islands (Conaree)

5th March, 2025 (Round 5)

· Guyana vs Trinidad & Tobago (Warner Park)

· Windward Islands vs Jamaica (Conaree)

· Barbados vs Leeward Islands (St. Paul's)

7th March, 2025 (Finals Day)

· Championship Final: 1st vs 2nd (Warner Park)

· 3rd Place Playoff (Conaree)

· 5th Place Playoff (St. Paul's)

Where these matches can be viewed

The cricket lovers can enjoy every moment of the game of CG United Super 50 Cup. As per the details, the matches played at Conaree and St Paul will be live streamed on the official YouTube channel of Windies Cricket. Meanwhile, the matches played at Warner Park will be broadcasted on ESPN Caribbean for regional viewers. All these broadcasts will be complemented by ball-by-ball coverage on the windiescricket.com live match centre.

Director Miles Bascombe speaks on CG United Super 50 Cup

The Director of Cricket West Indies, Miles Bascombe expressed excitement and described it as a celebration of women’s cricket across the Caribbean. He appreciated the talent from every corner of the region and called it a significant platform for the players to showcase their skills and abilities.

He also emphasized on attracting larger number of crowds in St. Kitts and Nevis, witnessing rising starts in action as the future of women’s cricket in the Caribbean looks brighter than ever.