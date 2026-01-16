WINAIR launches new St Kitts-Barbados route to boost Caribbean connectivity

St Kitts and Nevis: St Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) welcomed WINAIR’s inaugural new route between St Kitts and Barbados, marking an important step in enhancing air connectivity across the region. The official launch of the service took place on Thursday, January 15, with the arrival of WINAIR’s first flight in Barbados.

The route is a three times (3x) weekly service on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays between St Kitts' Robert L Bradshaw International Airport and Barbados' Grantley Adams International Airport. It will provide more options and comfort for leisure and business travelers.

Minister of Tourism for St Kitts and Nevis, Marsha T Henderson led her team to welcome WINAIR’s first flight. Manuel Esu, Commercial Director at WINAIR; Pascalle Wong-A Foe, Marketing Manager at WINAIR; Brian Alleyne, First Officer at WINAIR along with crew members, and key tourism partners were also present at RLB International Airport for the welcome ceremony.

SCASPA congratulated St Kitts and Nevis’ Minister of Tourism, Marsha T Henderson, for her leadership in making this new route possible. “The St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) extends congratulations to Hon. Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism, for making this milestone possible,” it shared via an official Facebook post.

Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) also welcomed the flight in Barbados. Chief Operating Officer of BTMI, Cheryl Carter, and Director of the Caribbean Office Graham Clarke, said that they were very proud to see that WINAIR’s Commercial Director, Manuel Esu and his team have faith in Barbados as a destination.

The new St Kitts and Barbados service is highly important as the Caribbean remains the third largest visitor market for Barbados. This route plays a key role both regionally and internationally. It will also develop stronger tourism and business relationships within the region.

WINAIR flights depart from the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport to the Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados. This schedule aligns with WINAIR’s interline partner, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, which also flies from Amsterdam to Barbados to Guyana on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

At present, WINAIR serves 18 destinations in the Caribbean with a fleet of nine aircraft, which includes five Twin Otters and four ATR 42s. The airline said the new route will ensure its service from Barbados is enhanced. It also includes flights to St Maarten and Dominica, making it more regionally available to passengers.