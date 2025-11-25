West Indies announce squad for New Zealand test tour

West Indies’ 15-man squad sees major changes as injured pacers Shamar and Alzarri Joseph miss out, with veteran Kemar Roach returning and Ojay Shields set for his debut Test series.

West Indies Men’s team will tour New Zealand for a three-test series, from December 1-21 in Christchurch, Wellington and Mount Maunganui. The team will be led by head Coach Daren Sammy, who will be accompanied by Floyd Reifer (Assistant Coach Batting), Ravi Rampaul (Assistant Coach Bowling), and Rayon Griffith (Assistant Coach Fielding).

The 15-member team will face major changes, with both Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph not playing due to injuries sustained earlier this year. Fast bowler Kemar Roach will be playing against New Zealand, while Ojay Shields will be playing his first test series.

Kavem hedge will also return to the team, while spin-bowler Khary Pierre will also not be playing, as the team shared the lack of need of spin-bowlers due to the type of pitches in New Zealand.

Director of CWI, Miles Bascombe, shared strong emphasis on the team’s preparation for this series. He said, “New Zealand has traditionally been one of the toughest places for any touring side, which is why strong emphasis has been placed on targeted preparation.”

West Indies team against New Zealand

Roston Chase (Captain)

Jomel Warrican (Vice- Captain)

Alick Athanaze

John Campbell

Tagenarine Chanderpaul

Justin Greaves

Kavem Hodge

Shai Hope

Tevin Imlach

Brandon King

Johann Layne

Anderson Phillip

Kemar Roach

Jayden Seales

Ojay Shields

West Indies v/s New Zealand - Match Schedule

1st Test: 1-5 December 2025 - Hagley Oval, Christchurch (6pm AST/5pm in Jamaica)

2nd Test: 9-13 December 2025 - Basin Reserve, Wellington (6pm AST/5pm in Jamaica)

3rd Test: 17-21 December 2025 - Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui (6pm AST/5pm in Jamaica)

Also, a two-day warm-up match has been scheduled to take place on November 25-26 in Lincoln and Christchurch, to let the players get used to the pitch and build strategies accordingly.