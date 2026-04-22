Trinidad and Tobago: Worker arrested over alleged $53,817 Western Union theft in Point Fortin

CCTV footage reviewed by investigators allegedly showed the employee handling cash at the Western Union counter before placing it into her handbag while still on duty.

Trinidad and Tobago: The investigation into theft of $53,817 from a Western Union counter in Point Fortin led to the arrest of a 32-year-old supermarket employee, on Sunday, April 19. The CCTV footage captured the incident that led to the arrest of the suspect.

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Renee Joseph, an employee in Point Fortin supermarket who is accused of stealing cash from the establishment on Sunday.

According to police reports, the employer at the Western Union counter in a Point Fortin Supermarket conducted a financial audit on Sunday, April 19, during which a shortage of cash was detected. Following which the owner contacted the officers attached to Point Fortin Police Station at around 5:45 p.m, and reported the theft of $53,817.

Reacting to which, the officers PC Ramroop, PC Gopaul, and WPC Carter Thompson visited the location to investigate the report. On arrival at the location, the supermarket management told the officers about the discrepancies involving Western Union transactions.

Following which the officers launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and reviewed the CCTV footage of the establishment as well as the area which uncovered the incident.

The footage allegedly showed that the 32-year-old suspect Renee, who was an employee in the establishment, was handling a large amount of cash at the Western Union counter and later counted the cash, before placing it into her handbag while she was still working.

The officers then launched a probe and arrested the suspect while informing her about her allegations that arose from the CCTV evidence. They detained her on suspicion of larceny, and took her into police custody at the Point Fortin Police Station.

Authorities stated that the investigation into the matter is continuing as the officers are currently working to recover the stolen $53,817, as the full amount was not immediately accounted for at the time of her arrest.