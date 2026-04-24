Trinidad and Tobago police investigate death of 19-year-old student in Barataria

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Kevin Siberan of Seventh Avenue, Malick. He was discovered by his mother on Thursday at approximately 6:30 p.m. upon her return home.

Trinidad and Tobago: Investigation into the suspected suicide of 19-year-old student is ongoing whose dead body was found by his mother on the evening of Tuesday, April 16, at their home on Seventh Avenue, Malick, Barataria. The boy had a history of severe exam-related distress.

According to police reports, the victim has been identified as 19-year-old Kevin Siberan, resident of Seventh Avenue, Malick, who was discovered by his mother on Thursday, at around 6:30 p.m., when she returned back home.

The initial reports claimed that the incident was uncovered on April 16, by the mother of the victim who returned home from work and found her son unresponsive in an upstairs area of the house. She saw the victim seated on the floor with an electrical cord around his neck, attached to nearby burglar-proofing.

Following which she immediately contacted the Emergency Health Services (EHS) and police officers who initially guided her to take necessary steps before their arrival. Once the EHC arrived at the scene, they transported the victim to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where he was later pronounced dead.

Since then the officers launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and during the initial investigation they discovered that the student had a history of severe exam-related distress.

Reportedly, in 2024, the student harmed himself during the preparation of CSEC examinations, because of the stress and was hospitalized. Further in 2025, he again inflicted injuries on himself while preparing for the exams. Following which he was later evaluated by a specialist, who advised that he is psychologically unfit and has exam-related anxiety.

However, still in 2026, he was once again preparing for the examinations despite all the challenges he suffered as arrangements had been made for him to sit the 2026 CSEC examinations as a private candidate.

Police assigned to the Morvant Police Station are continuing their enquiries into the circumstances surrounding his death and are awaiting for his post-mortem examination results which will tell the reason behind his death.