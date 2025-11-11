PM Dr Roosevelt Skerrit attends 4th CELAC-EU Summit in Colombia to strengthen Regional Partnerships

The summit brought together Heads of State and Government from Latin America, the Caribbean, and the European Union.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit was present at the 4th Summit of Heads of State and/or Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States and the European Union (CELAC-EU), which took place in Santa Marta, Colombia on November 10, 2025.

At the event, participating members included Heads of State and Government from Latin America, the Caribbean, and the European Union. The main goal of the summit was to strengthen partnerships and discuss issues of mutual interest between the two regions.

Leaders from CARICOM, along with the CARICOM Secretary-General, and representatives from the Dominican Republic and Cuba, are also taking part in the discussions. From the European Union the President of the European Council, the President of the European Commission, the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and the rotating EU Presidency were among the key players.

Colombia’s President, Gustavo Petro hosted the summit as the current CELAC pro-tempore president. Also, co-chairing the event was President of the European Council, António Costa. The summit served as a stage for the two regions to build stronger ties and find better solutions to face the challenges together.

Key priorities discussed

Sustainable Development

Climate Resilience

Trade

International Cooperation

The summit in Santa Marta brought together leaders from Latin America, the Caribbean and the European Union, to discuss several key global issues, including growth of multilateralism, increase in trade and investment, and support for green and digital transitions. They also discussed ways to improve social development, public safety, and cooperation in justice. Another important topic was fighting against transnational organized crime. At the end of the summit, the leaders approved a joint declaration which highlighted their common aim to improve the long-standing ties between the two regions.

The two-day summit, held from November 9 to 10, 2025, marked the fourth meeting between the 27 European Union member states and the 33 members of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

During Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s absence, Minister for Health, Wellness and Social Services, Cassanni Laville, is serving as the Acting Prime Minister.