PM Dr Roosevelt Skerrit attends 4th CELAC-EU Summit in Colombia to strengthen Regional Partnerships

The summit brought together Heads of State and Government from Latin America, the Caribbean, and the European Union.

11th of November 2025

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit was present at the 4th Summit of Heads of State and/or Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States and the European Union (CELAC-EU), which took place in Santa Marta, Colombia on November 10, 2025. 

At the event, participating members included Heads of State and Government from Latin America, the Caribbean, and the European Union. The main goal of the summit was to strengthen partnerships and discuss issues of mutual interest between the two regions.

Leaders from CARICOM, along with the CARICOM Secretary-General, and representatives from the Dominican Republic and Cuba, are also taking part in the discussions. From the European Union the President of the European Council, the President of the European Commission, the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and the rotating EU Presidency were among the key players.

Colombia’s President, Gustavo Petro hosted the summit as the current CELAC pro-tempore president. Also, co-chairing the event was President of the European Council, António Costa. The summit served as a stage for the two regions to build stronger ties and find better solutions to face the challenges together.

Key priorities discussed

  • Sustainable Development 
  • Climate Resilience
  • Trade
  • International Cooperation

The summit in Santa Marta brought together leaders from Latin America, the Caribbean and the European Union, to discuss several key global issues, including growth of multilateralism, increase in trade and investment, and support for green and digital transitions. They also discussed ways to improve social development, public safety, and cooperation in justice. Another important topic was fighting against transnational organized crime. At the end of the summit, the leaders approved a joint declaration which highlighted their common aim to improve the long-standing ties between the two regions. 

The two-day summit, held from November 9 to 10, 2025, marked the fourth meeting between the 27 European Union member states and the 33 members of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC). 

During Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s absence, Minister for Health, Wellness and Social Services, Cassanni Laville, is serving as the Acting Prime Minister.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

George Henry

Related Articles

14-year-old student of Leonora Secondary School dies mysterious death, netizens shared views. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

14-year-old student of Leonora Secondary School dies mysterious death, netizens shared views

20th of June 2024

Lavina Liburd in 100 women: Architects in Practice, credits to Lavina Liburd's Facebook Page

St Kitts architect Lavina Liburd in “100 Women: Architects in Practice,” making country proud

30th of January 2024

Trinidad and Tobago: NCRHA praises women on the occasion of Int’l Women Day 2023 || Picture Courtesy: NCRHA Facebook

Trinidad and Tobago: NCRHA praises women on the occasion of Int’l Women Day 2023

9th of March 2023

Guyana: Ministry of Health receives Wheelchair, Radiological equipment donations

Guyana: Ministry of Health receives Wheelchair, Radiological equipment donations

22nd of September 2022

St Lucia: Ministry of Health stresses importance of hand hygiene

St Lucia: Ministry of Health stresses importance of hand hygiene

20th of June 2022

COVID: Over 12,000 active infections in Trinidad and Tobago

5th of December 2021

Jamaica's representative to OAS Ambassador mark assumes Chair of OAS Inter-American Council for Integral Development

Ambassador Mark assumes chair of OAS Inter-American Council for Integral Development

16th of July 2021

The National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) has shipped a 20-foot container of supplies to St. Vincent to assist residents there who the recent volcanic eruption

NODS delivers supplies to St. Vincent to assist residents

14th of April 2021