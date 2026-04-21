Three injured, one dead in separate shooting incidents in Bahamas

Police said three females were injured after gunmen opened fire on a vehicle on Gilda Street, while a separate confrontation with officers in Eight Mile Rock left one man dead.

Bahamas: Two separate shooting incidents on Gilda Street and Eight Mile Rock, on Saturday, April 18, have left one person killed and several others injured. The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) have since launched their investigation into the matter and confirmed that both are separate incidents and are not connected with each other.

According to police reports, the first incident took place on Saturday, at around 8:00 p.m., when three female victims including a 33-year-old woman and two teenagers aged 15 and 17, arrived in a black van on Gilda Street.

A grey coloured Honda CR-V also arrived at the scene and pulled up near them from which three masked men emerged and opened fire toward the van hitting all the three females before fleeing the scene in the same vehicle.

Reportedly all three victims sustained gunshot wounds following which the nearby people transported them to the nearby hospital by private vehicle. On arrival at the hospital, the doctors initially treated them and later indicated that they are in stable condition but still not able to communicate with police.

Since then the officers launched their investigation into the matter and processed the scene to gather evidence including spent shell casings. The officers are actively trying to capture the suspects and urging the people to help them if they have any information about the incident or about the suspects.

The second shooting incident also took place on Saturday, shortly after 12:00 p.m. in the Pinedale area of Eight Mile Rock, where one man was killed during a police confrontation.

Notably, the officers received an anonymous report from the neighbourhood that a man was roaming around with a cutlass, responding to which they arrived at the scene where the officers found an adult male armed with a cutlass.

Following which the officers attempted to calm down the man and used de-escalation techniques but despite their efforts to manage the situation, the man allegedly made an aggressive advance and charged at the police with the weapon he was holding.

Fearing for their safety, one of the officers discharged his service weapon and shot the man in the upper part of his body. The wounded man immediately fell on the ground and died at the scene. The medical officers were contacted on the scene where on arrival they pronounced the man officially dead.

The officers recovered the cutlass from the scene and sent it to the forensic centre as evidence. The body of the man was also removed and transported to the mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause behind his death.

Authorities stated that both the shootings are two different and separate incidents and are not connected with each other. The investigation into the matter is still ongoing and people are being urged to come forward if they have any information about the first incident.