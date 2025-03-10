X down for hours: Users lash out at Elon Musk over service failures

As per reports, around 2000 people filed report from India, 18,000 from the US, and 10,000 from the UK, regarding the outage of Twitter.

One of the most famous and in trend social media platform, X formerly known as Twitter, experienced a significant outage. This left many users frustrated as they raised their concerns to the owner, Elon Musk, stating that he is busy with other matters and has destroyed the essence of Twitter as it used to be around 2 years ago, before Musk acquired it.

As per reports, around 2000 people filed report from India, 18,000 from the US, and 10,000 from the UK, regarding the outage of Twitter. Elon Musk bought the social media platform in October 2022. Since then, the users have blamed the plethora of technical issues on layoffs that have repeatedly struck the company.

This outage has affected both the web and mobile versions of the twitter, with users receiving error messages. As per reports, the users are unable to log in or access their accounts as whenever they open the app, they receive a message, stating, “Something went wrong, try reloading.” This outage has also raised several major concerns regarding the reliability and security of the platform.

Users angry on Twitters’ owner Elon Musk

The users took to their social media handles and asked Elon Musk to sell Twitter to someone more sensible person, who could make the most and best usage of it. They noted that the twitter has been down for the last 2 years and has become worse, compared to how good it used to be initially.

“Can we just get something straight? Twitter’s been down for the last 2yrs. ‘X, once was Twitter; used to be good but now much shitter’, said the user with the Facebook handle, Philip Bosworth. “I believe Elon musk one day he will go into history as from billionaire to zerioan,” said another user.

“Since Elon Musk cut Twitter’s staff by 75%, the app has become increasingly unstable—logging me out countless times and crashing every time I try to send a DM. This isn’t efficient management; it’s madness,” said another user.

No response from Elon Musk

The glitch has been recently solved and the services has been restored. However, the owner of the Twitter has not issued any statement regarding the service interruption or its potential causes. However, the users are waiting to know the major reason behind these frequent outages.