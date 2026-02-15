Three charged in murder of Teacher in Jamaica

Police said the attackers fled the scene in the waiting vehicle, while the wounded teacher was rushed to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Jamaica: Three men were charged for the murder of a teacher in Gordon Pen, St Catherine on Thursday, February 12, after several interrogations with the St Catherine North Division, in presence of their attorneys.

The accused are Tyrick Fennell, also known as “Six,” who is a garbage collector in Palmers Cross in Clarendon; 46-year old Wilber Edwards, also known as “Twin” and “Rolex” from Lyssons in St Thomas; and 25-year old Jevarne Swimmer, who also goes by the name “Razor” and is also from Lyssons.

They are charged with a number of crimes, which include the murder of several individuals, conspiracy to murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a scheduled offense, possession of a prohibited weapon, and association with a criminal organization.

According to police reports, the killing took place at around 7:52 pm on January 9, 2026. The victim has been identified as 44-year old Damion Dunn, who worked as a teacher and building consultant at the time of his death.

Dunn was driving his 2017 Suzuki Grand Vitara along Gordon Boulevard in Gordon Pen, when he was approached by a Toyota Axio. The police said that two of the accused men got out of the car with handguns and started firing several shots at Dunn while he was in the driver’s seat.

The attackers got back into the car and fled the scene, while Dunn was taken to Spanish Town Hospital for immediate treatment. He succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, despite efforts of the doctors and medical staff.

The investigators confirmed that they caught and charged the 3 men after an in-depth investigation into the case. The matter is now taken before the court, with the suspects expected to appear before the Judge soon. Police said that the real motive behind the case is not yet known, while investigations remain ongoing.