Saint Lucia scraps VAT completely on all sporting equipment

The Government of Saint Lucia has announced significant tax relief measures to support the nation’s athletes and sports organizations. Speaking at the April 25th Debate on Appropriations 2025/26, the Minister for Sports and Youth Development, and Member of Parliament for Gros Islet, Kenson Casimir, announced the complete removal of the Value Added Tax (VAT) on all sporting equipment entering the island.

The Minister explained that it has become very costly for sporting equipment to be brought into the country under previous arrangements. He further added that there was no reduction of VAT on sporting equipment until the current government felt the need for the young athletes.

Minister Casimir said, “We removed VAT completely on sporting equipment.” Moreover, the government also completely removed property taxes on sporting secretariats. This will ensure zero concerns regarding the Olympic Committee in La Clery when it comes to property taxes.

He further announced that the government has taken additional steps to ease financial pressures by eliminating property taxes for all sporting secretariats across Saint Lucia.

Also, Opposition Member Bradley Felix acknowledged the importance of supporting sports. He also noted that the previous administration had also taken steps to assist the sporting community. He referred to the amendments made to the Finance Act that ensured sporting and recreational imports were duty-free at the ports.

About Value Added Tax (VAT) and Property Tax

A Value Added Tax (VAT) is a consumption tax that is implemented on the value added at each stage of a product’s production and distribution. VAT is an indirect tax, as the consumer who pays extra on any purchase of a product, does not directly pay it to the government.

On the other hand, property tax is levied by the government on the purchase of a property in their jurisdiction. It can be national, a federated state, a county, or a municipality. Often a property tax is levied on real estate. It may be imposed annually or at the time of a real estate transaction, such as in a real estate transfer tax.