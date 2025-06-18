Sunrise Airways joins St Kitts Music Festival as official travel partner for first time
This landmark collaboration marks a major milestone for both Sunrise Airways and the St Kitts Music Festival.
18th of June 2025
St Kitts and Nevis: Sunrise Airways has officially joined St Kitts Music Festival (SKMF) as an official travel partner for the first time in its history spanning 27 years. This partnership will bring new life and air connectivity to one of the Caribbean's most renowned music festivals, helping tourists from all over the world to get to the event.
This collaboration is a huge step for both the airline and the festival. For 27 years, SKMF has been drawing in audiences from all over the world. Now with Sunrise Airways on board, fans of the twin island nation’s local music can join in the celebration.
Sunrise Airways launched its Antigua-St Kitts route on May 26, 2024, operating service twice a day, six days a week, using a 30-seat Embraer 120 aircraft. The airways promotes festivals with its campaigns across Grenada, St Vincent, St Lucia, and Dominica. Also they ran a special sweepstakes in Dominica where free festival tickets to the St Kitts Music Festival will be given to two lucky winners.
Notably, Sunrise Airways has put out special festival rates and added more flights for SKMF week. Travelers from Antigua, Dominica, and St. Maarten may join in the celebrations. The festival will see cultures come together, boosting tourism in St Kitts and Nevis.
Sunrise Airways is setting a new bar in service. They have easy access, great promotions, and reliable services which in turn has made it more enjoyable and convenient for travelers to visit the twin island Federation.
Sunrise Airways Schedule for SKMF Week
- ANU - DOM - June 25/26 - Flight S6 861
- DOM - SKB - June 25/26 - Flight S6 861
- SKB-SXM - June 25/26 - Flight S6 861
- SXM - SKB - June 25/26 - Flight S6 862
- SKB - ANU - June 25/26 - Flight S6 862
- ANU - SKB - June 29 - Flight S6 863
- SKB-SXM - June 29 - Flight S6 863
- SXM - SKB - June 29 - Flight S6 864
- SKB - ANU - June 29 - Flight S6 864
- ANU - SKB - June 29 - Flight S6 865
- SKB - DOM - June 29 - Flight S6 865
- DOM - ANU - June 29 - Flight S6 865
