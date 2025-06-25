St Lucia set to ignite with color and culture as Lucian Carnival 2025 returns from July 1–23

St Lucia: This summer, once again St Lucia will come to life from July 1 to July 23, as the island will transform into a festival paradise for Lucian Carnival 2025. For three full weeks of music, dance and tradition, there will be something for everyone to enjoy which includes soul stirring soca beats, detailed costumes, and family friendly cultural displays.

Carnival in St. Lucia has a very rich heritage. While carnival style parades began in 1947, today’s celebration as a whole is a result of multi –generational influence of West African, French, and British cultures, which has transformed the local event from simple metal band rhythms and home made costumes into the large scale event it has become today.

Prior to the main festival days, the Carnival Planning and Management Committee (CPMC) held the annual launch in March. Chairwoman Tamara Gibson structured the event around four themes: cultural preservation, inclusivity, responsible enjoyment, and sustainability. She also introduced a “National Lecture on Carnival heritage” and back by popular demand, the return of “DVibes” on July 9.

Schedule of Lucian Carnival 2025

June 27: National Groovy & Power Soca Monarch Semi-Finals (National Cultural Center Grounds // 6 pm)

The core of the celebration is in its dynamic events. At dawn during J’ouvert Morning, revelers will parade in the streets painted in color, covered in mud and powder, as they dance till the Caribbean sun rises. Then comes the great Parade of the Bands which takes place from July 21-22, with groups in fancy costumes dancing down Castries’ streets to live soca, steelpan and DJ sets.

The carnival will also feature competitive performances which will put the island’s talent on display. At the Soca Monarch finals, performances will be divided into “Power” and “Groovy” sections, and in the National Calypso Monarch and Carnival Queen pageants, the best of silky vocals and dramatic stage craft can be seen.