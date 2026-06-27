St. Lucia Minister Updates Public on Recovery of Snake-Bitten Toddler as Sightings Increase

Agriculture Minister Lisa Jawahir said the three-year-old bitten by a snake in Millet is recovering well, while officials respond to a rise in snake sightings and bites through expanded community training and public safety measures.

27th of June 2026

St. Lucia: A three-year-old toddler was bitten by a snake in Millet, which brought renewed attention to a growing concern of snake sightings in the country.

Agriculture Minister Lisa Jawahir said that she has remained in contact with the child’s father and confirmed that the toddler is recovering well following her medical follow-up appointments. Jawahir also noted that this incident points to a wider trend which is being observed across the island.

“Preliminary information has shown that this time last year we had about five bites and this time this year it has increased,” she said.

Moreover, many residents have reported snake sightings recently, in areas where they were not commonly sighted before. Recent sightings have been recorded in several residential areas, which includes Marchand in Castries.

According to Jawahir, changing climate patterns, shifts in migration habits of the Saint Lucia fer-de-lance, abandoned farms and changes in land use may all be contributing to increase in sightings.

She also stated that warmer temperatures could be a factor responsible for driving the snakes out of their usual habitats, while some of them might be unintentionally transported into communities by hiding in or underneath vehicles.

As concerns grow among residents, the Ministry of Agriculture and other agencies are assessing the situation and implementing measures to better understand the issue and reduce further risks to the public.

One of the significant measures includes training more community snake handlers through the Access Benefit Sharing Project being led by the Department of Sustainable Development. The trained handlers are expected to provide a quicker response to snake sightings in the communities.

The government is also taking measures regarding this by continuing discussions with the Ministry of Health on making anti-venom treatment more accessible. However, Jawahir explained that anti-venom cannot be administered like a vaccine and requires specialised medical personnel and equipment in order to safely manage patients.

Further, health officials have advised that anyone bitten by a snake to seek immediate treatment at the Owen King EU Hospital or St. Jude Hospital, where anti-venom treatment is currently available.

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Ana Allen

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