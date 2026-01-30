St Kitts and Nevis to host 50th CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting in February 2026

Regional leaders will meet in Basseterre to discuss climate action, food security, regional integration, reparations and other pressing Caribbean priorities under a shared development agenda.

30th of January 2026

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew will host his first CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting after assuming the chairmanship of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on January 1, 2026. The 50th meeting will be held at the Marriott Dome in Frigate Bay in Basseterre, capital city of St Kitts and Nevis, on Tuesday, February 24.

This is the first time the Federation will be hosting a Regular Meeting since 2011. It was held from June 30 to July 4, 2011. It was the 32nd Regular Meeting chaired by then Prime Minister Dr Denzil Douglas. The Acting CARICOM Secretary General then was Ambassador Lolita Applewhaite.

Leaders and heads of delegations will convene at the St Kitts Marriott hotel from February 25 to February 27. They will discuss key regional and global challenges like CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), climate change, climate financing, food and nutrition security, regional security, transportation, reparations, and foreign and community relations. 

It will be hosted under the theme “Beyond Words: Action Today for a Thriving, Sustainable CARICOM.” The final media conference will take place at the St Kitts Marriott hotel on the final day, Friday February 27, at 5:00 pm.

The meeting will be joined by several regional leaders from CARICOM, including Outgoing Chair and Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness and newly elected heads of government from across the region. The opening remarks will be given by CARICOM Secretary General Dr Carla Barnett. 

Some special guests will also attend the CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting in St Kitts and Nevis. These include - Adel al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia; and Dr George Elombi, Afreximbank’s President and Chairman of the Board.

