PM Terrance Drew receives MIPAD 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award at UNGA 80

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew has been presented with the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) award today on September 27, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80).

The MIPAD Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes exceptional individuals of African descent for their global impact. Prime Minister Drew was nominated for the award in July 2025.

This award places him among a group of recognized global leaders and people of African heritage, who have contributed significantly to their nations that will impact generations to come. Other recipients of this award include Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, and actor Aaron Pierre. It is a great milestone for the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis.

Since assuming office as the 4th and current Prime Minister in 2022, PM Drew and his administration has continued working for improvement in St Kitts and Nevis, across sectors including healthcare, renewable energy, education and trade. He presented his vision of making the twin island nation a Sustainable Island State.

The prime minister shared that the award belongs not only to himself, but also to the people of St Kitts and Nevis. “This award is not mine alone, it belongs to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, whose resilience, vision, and unwavering spirit continue to shape our journey as part of the global African family,” said PM Terrance Drew through an official Facebook post.

During an interview, he highlighted his dedication to service. PM Drew said that as a medical doctor, "he often helped patients for free. He explained that he joined politics only to extend his power to serve people.“

“My extension to politics is that politics, not as a means to have power, but as a means to serve and help those especially who most need that help. So for me, it's a natural extension of politics,” he noted.