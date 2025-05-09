St Kitts and Nevis pushes Geothermal agenda at High-Level U.S.–OECS Meeting

The Government of St Kitts and Nevis has recently reassured its commitment to the conversion to renewable energy sources and cooperation in the sphere of regional security. On May 6, Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew engaged in a high-level diplomatic meeting with the US Secretary of State and leaders of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and Bahamas in Washington D.C.

He was accompanied by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Dr Denzil Douglas and the Ambassador to the United States of America, Jacinth Henry-Martin. They were in discussion with the main topics being regional concerns. The concerns include climate change vulnerability, security on the borders of the countries, fight against international crime and energy sector cooperation.

PM Drew used the occasion to present information on the key importance of geothermal energy. He said it is crucial in the country’s development process. He also encouraged the use of geothermal energy claiming it would drive down costs and phase out the importation of oil.

St Kitts and Nevis is all set to initiate Geothermal Energy project

The Prime Minister pointed out that St Kitts and Nevis already has the funding for it. Currently there is an ongoing construction of a geothermal power plant in Nevis. And is expected to produce up to 60 MW power capacity. That is more than enough for the consumption of the entire country.

He also added that other markets including the United States Virgin Island as well as Puerto Rico can utilize the surplus energy. He underlined the fact that energy security is now among the most important priorities of the country. There still remains a very close cooperation between the Nevis Island Administration and the Federal Government.

This unity has made it easy to fast forward the project. The government inked a deal with UAE-based K&K Group and Siemens Energy in the year 2024. Technical work has already started. With all the operations in order, the drilling is due to start soon. The U.S. welcomed the initiative. Secretary Rubio also recalled the need for energy sustainability in the region.

Other key factors of discussion

The government also committed itself towards combating crime and migrating issues in St Kitts and Nevis. They encouraged the enhancement of relations between the U.S and Caribbean countries. This project will rely on several regional bodies that are involved in funding the geothermal project.

The Prime Minister said that both OECS and the Obstetrical and Gynaecological Society of the Caribbean as well as the International Renewable Energy Agency, are providing technical assistance and training. He added that the current situation reveals that the region requires radical measures. He is optimistic about renewable energy as the key to the future of the small island states.

The Federation government is now following the set standards. It is to fully develop geothermal energy, hence intending to become the first country in the eastern Caribbean to do so.

This effort could reform the access to energy in the region provided the shocks involved are well managed. It could prove beneficial for the Caribbean and possibly take the region one step further towards sustainability.