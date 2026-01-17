St Kitts and Nevis: PM Terrance Drew meets new EU ambassador-designate

The discussions focused on strengthening ties between the EU and the twin-island nation, including cooperation on climate action, renewable energy, trade, education and sustainable development.

17th of January 2026

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew welcomed the new European Union Ambassador-designate to St Kitts and Nevis, Fiona Ramsey, during a courtesy call in Basseterre on Thursday, January 15, 2026. They discussed ways to strengthen partnerships between the twin island nation and EU. 

Their meeting also focused on climate action, renewable energy, economic diversification, trade, education, security, and people-to-people cooperation. The two delegates also reinstated their commitment to promote values of democracy, human rights, and sustainable development.

PM Drew said that principled partnerships are important for St Kitts and Nevis as small island states. He further stated his commitment to collaboration. “We remain committed to collaboration rooted in shared values, mutual respect, and a common vision for sustainable development and long-term resilience,” noted the Prime Minister of the Federation.

Ambassador Ramsey also paid a courtesy call to Governor General Dame Marcella Liburd on Wednesday, January 14. During their meeting, she presented her credentials as the Ambassador-designate to the European Union. District Governor of the St Kitts Basseterre Lions Club, Dr Judy King was also present during the courtesy call.

Fiona Ramsey is the European Union Ambassador to Barbados and is also the Ambassador-designate to the Eastern Caribbean. She joined the office in September 2025 and is based in Barbados. Ambassador Ramsey also managed European Union cooperation programmes in Cambodia, the Pacific, and the Central African Republic.

Her work focused on economic stability, education and skills training, climate change resistant infrastructure, and regional integration. She also has great experience in international development and policy coordination. 

In 2005, Ambassador Ramsey joined the European Commission and held several senior positions. Her work included leading effective development policy. She was responsible for leading Team Europe during the COVID-19 response.

Latest

Ana Allen

21st of February 2025