St. Kitts and Nevis: PM Drew reveals details of stroke at National Thanksgiving Service

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew said forceful neck massages preceded the symptoms that led to his stroke in August.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew shared the details of his illness during a national thanksgiving held in St. Kitts and Nevis on October 25. The service, titled “Praise On The Green: A Nation Gives Thanks,” brought together government officials, church leaders, and Cabinet members.

During his address, PM Drew said that he suffered a tear in his left vertebral artery due to neck massages, which led to a stroke in August. He thanked the public for the support and prayers he received during his illness and for warmly welcoming him back to the Federation.

The service lasted more than four hours and included prayers, worship, and performances by gospel musicians.

PM Drew returned to St. Kitts and Nevis on October 24 after completing his rehabilitation and treatment overseas. He was given medical clearance by his doctors to resume his official duties earlier in October.

The Prime Minister shared during his address that he experienced severe dizziness and problems with balance before undergoing medical treatment. The doctors later identified a tear in his left vertebral artery, which supplies blood to the back of the brain.

He explained that he received neck massages a week before the symptoms started while on a vacation. PM Drew said that his neck was moved and massaged forcefully. He said that he did not lose consciousness during the medical emergency.

Dr. Drew also shared that his blood pressure and cholesterol levels were completely normal as a result of his healthy lifestyle. He thanked the doctors at the Joseph N. France General Hospital and the medical personnel overseas for their efforts.

The Prime Minister also shared his religious experience during his recovery. He believes that God spoke and encouraged him to reflect on his faith and intentions. He also asked the citizens to pray to God and maintain good intentions.

The event ended with a final prayer for St. Kitts and Nevis and for the citizens to reflect on their spiritual lives.