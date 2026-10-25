PM Terrance Drew returns to warm welcome in St Kitts and Nevis, thanks supporters after recovery

Prime Minister Terrance Drew has returned to St Kitts and Nevis after completing medical rehabilitation abroad. He thanked his family, medical team and supporters as he prepares to resume his official duties.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has returned to the Federation after several weeks abroad for medical rehabilitation. This was a major step in his recovery process, as he returned to his official duties.

He arrived in St. Kitts and Nevis on Saturday, October 24, 2026, where he was received by Acting Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, members of the Federal Cabinet and other government officials. PM Drew’s return followed medical clearance earlier this month, allowing him to resume his duties as the Head of Government.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to his family, his medical staff, and his supporters both in St. Kitts and Nevis and overseas, for praying for him during his sickness. He also recognized the efforts of the medical professionals at Joseph N. France General Hospital in Basseterre who helped him in his recovery.

Dr. Drew also commended Acting Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley and the Federal Cabinet for handling matters in the country in his absence. He thanked his colleagues in government for ensuring smooth leadership while he underwent medical rehabilitation abroad.

Prime Minister Drew was hospitalized on August 30, 2026, due to nausea and headache. He underwent surgery in Martinique and Miami for a stroke resulting from vertebral artery dissection. On October 13, Dr. Drew confirmed that he had completed his rehabilitation and was medically cleared to go back to work.

Deputy Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley served as the Acting Prime Minister in Dr. Drew’s absence, ensuring government operations continued with support from the Federal Cabinet. Some of the major priorities included housing, water security, energy, and healthcare.

The government also remained active with national and international engagements, including the Independence celebrations, housing projects in Stapleton and Harry Phipps, and participation in the United Nations General Assembly.

A national thanksgiving ceremony is planned for October 25, 2026, at the National Heroes Park in Conaree to mark Prime Minister Drew’s recovery and express gratitude for the support shown throughout his illness.