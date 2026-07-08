PM Terrance Drew holds bilateral talks with U.S. Chargé d'Affaires at CARICOM Summit
Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Karin B. Sullivan reaffirmed the longstanding partnership between St. Kitts and Nevis and the United States during talks held on the sidelines of the CARICOM summit.
8th of July 2026
Saint Lucia: Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew, held a bilateral meeting with Chargé d'Affaires Karin B. Sullivan of the U.S. Embassy to Barbados on Tuesday, July 7. This meeting was held on the sidelines of the 51st Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM in Saint Lucia.
According to the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS), the discussions reflected the strong partnership between St. Kitts and Nevis and the United States. Both sides exchanged views on several issues of mutual interest. They also reaffirmed their shared commitment to continue cooperation and constructive engagement.
The meeting also underscored the importance of continued dialogue to advance the advancing bilateral relations on various fronts. The officials are working to enhance the regional stability, resilience, and development. They also want to strengthen the long-term ties between the two countries.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 51st Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, which was held in Saint Lucia from July 5 to July 8. Several regional leaders also held bilateral meetings during the summit.
Prime Minister Drew and Sullivan reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation and constructive engagement, while strengthening the longstanding ties between St. Kitts and Nevis and the United States.
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