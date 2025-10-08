St Kitts and Nevis joins Regional Economic Agri-Insurance Programme to support farmers

Minister of Agriculture Samal Duggins said that this programme is a key step in the development of national resilience.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Government of St Kitts and Neves announced that the country has joined the new Regional Economical Agri-Insurance Programme (REAP), which was developed by Lynch Caribbean Brokers Ltd. of St Vincent and the Grenadines. The announcement was made during the 19th Caribbean Week of Agriculture (CWA 2025).

Minister of Agriculture Samal Duggins said that this programme is a key step in the development of national resilience. He noted that farmers and fishers are encountering a rise in the number of climate-related issues, natural disasters, pests, and market instability. According to him, REAP will be a safety net which will ensure that producers recover faster after setbacks.

St Kitts and Nevis have become the latest members of REAP alongside eight other CARICOM countries that are already part of the organisation. Minister Duggin said that joining REAP shows the government’s dedication to support farmers and to improve the agricultural sector for the future.

Benefits of REAP

Under REAP, farmers and fishers will receive coverage for losses as a result of bad weather, market fluctuations, or natural events. REAP offers support in a different manner from traditional insurance, by using satellite data and index based triggers to determine when payments will be made. Once the conditions are met, payouts will be made within 2 to 3 weeks, and the government will cover the premiums.

The programme includes coverage for crops, livestock and fisheries. It also features the introduction of digital dashboards which are meant to track progress, public information campaigns, and livelihood support tools.

Managing Director of Lynch Caribbean Brokers, Damian Bowen said that REAP was developed through discussions with agricultural experts and local communities which helped meet real needs. He further added that the initiative is a “value chain in motion,” which brings together elements of technology, regional cooperation and transparency.