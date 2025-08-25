St Kitts and Nevis: Government donates new air conditioning units to Old Road Day Care Centre for improved comfort

Minister Samal Duggins presented new air conditioning units to the Old Road Day Care Centre during a ceremony on Friday, August 22.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Old Road Day Care Centre has received new air conditioning units from the government, which is a great improvement for the staff and children who have put up with out dated and hot weather for years.

The Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources; Sports; Small Business, Entrepreneurship, Cooperatives, and the Creative Economy, Samal Duggins, presented these donations during a ceremony on Friday, August 22.

This follows his recent donation of 10 air conditioners to the Challengers Day Care Centre, which for over 8 years had no working units. At present. Both the facilities are equipped with the new air conditioners and can now offer a comfortable and safe setting for early childhood education.

Minister Duggins shared, “For too long, our caregivers have had to give their best while working in conditions that were less than ideal. As the new school term begins, I wanted to ensure that the Old Road Day Care Centre could welcome children back in a cool and comfortable environment.”

He further added that this donation is not made for recognition but as an effort to fulfill their duty as the children and caregivers of the twin island Federation deserve the best facilities.

“This is not about recognition, but about responsibility. Our children and caregivers deserve the best,” noted Minister Duggins.

Staff at the Old Road Day Care Centre were delighted with the gift which came at the right time as they got ready for the return of students for the new academic session. Also, the new improvements will help enhance the learning by creating a more healthier environment and focused-learning space for the children.

The minister’s continued support for community projects is a proof of his dedication of yielding results and improving the quality of life for residents.

“True leadership is about action where it matters most. By investing in comfort and dignity for our children and caregivers, we’re investing in the future of our nation,” said the Minister of the Creative Economy.